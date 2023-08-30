Celebrate Mud Rock Ceramics’ 10th anniversary with Clay Camp

Mud Rock is a pioneer in the local ceramics industry.

From Sept 27 to Oct 3, the studio celebrates its 10th anniversary with the momentous five-day Clay Camp to commemorate its journey and contributions to the local ceramics scene. Enthusiasts and the merely curious about ceramics are welcome to experience innovative exhibitions, masterclasses, lectures, live demonstrations and guided museum tours.

You are invited to check out free exhibitions at The Arts House from Sept 28 to Oct 3. The Master’s Show will highlight four esteemed masters - Greg Daly (Australia), Janet DeBoos (Australia), Somluk Pantiboon (Thailand), and Cultural Medallion potter Iskandar Jalil (Singapore). The Earth focuses on sustainability with Zhang Ziming (China) and Mud Rock. Finally, Drawing on the Body showcases local tattooists, graffiti and visual artists. There will also be pottery-throwing demonstrations and engaging talks to inform and delight the attendees.

From Sept 28 to 30, immerse yourself in masterclasses and lectures at Mud Rock Studios with award-winning master ceramicists. Masterclasses like Porcelain Throwing, Glaze and Lustre-making, and Mini Wood Kiln-making range from $180 to $400 and are sold separately from the Clay Camp All-Access tickets ($350).

On Oct 1, join an exclusive guided tour of the Tang Shipwreck exhibit at the Asian Civilisations Museum led by the masters. Available only to Clay Camp All-Access ticket holders, the tour will include a breakfast picnic on the lawn of the museum. The grand finale, Campfire in the Jungle, will be held at Jalan Bahar Clay Studios on the same day. Tour the original dragon kiln and watch a live demonstration by firing master Zhang before witnessing the closure of the celebrations with a party. All-Access ticket holders will enjoy additional perks and priority access to Clay Camp programmes.

From now till Oct 1, ST subscribers can benefit from 20 per cent off Clay Camp All-Access tickets and 10 per cent off masterclasses. Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/mudrockpromo to redeem your promo code to enjoy the discount.

