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Carina Lau, Liza Wang and other HK celebs pay tribute to late actor Patrick Tse

The screen icon, affectionately known as Sei Gor (Fourth Brother), died of pneumonia on July 16 at the age of 89.

Tributes continue to pour in from Hong Kong celebrities following the death of legendary actor Patrick Tse.

The screen icon, affectionately known as Sei Gor (Fourth Brother), died of pneumonia on July 16 at the age of 89. His family announced his passing on July 20.

Actress Carina Lau shared two photos on Instagram – one of herself with Tse and another of her husband, actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, with the late actor.

“Forever our Fourth Brother. Your life was filled with wit, elegance and impeccable grace. Thank you for leaving behind an extraordinary legacy for us and for Hong Kong cinema. You will be dearly missed,” she wrote.

Veteran actress Liza Wang, who starred alongside Tse in TVB dramas including Over The Rainbow, The Shell Game and Love And Passion, also shared a heartfelt tribute.

Wang revealed that she was not only Tse’s co-sta r, but also the godmother of his daughter, Jennifer Tse.

She described Patrick Tse as one of the industry’s most beloved figures and a genuinely kind man.

“Whenever we worked together, he always looked after me and generously shared his knowledge. Those happy days are memories I will cherish forever, and I am deeply grateful to him.

“His radiant smile and his ever-charming, gentlemanly presence will remain in our hearts forever. I am deeply saddened by his passing and will always miss him.”

Former TVB actress Michelle Ye also reminisced about their friendship on Weibo.

The pair worked together on the 2005 drama Central Affairs, after which she began calling Tse “dad”.

She said he filled the void left by the fatherly love she had missed growing up.

Actor Kenneth Ma, who worked with Tse on Wong Jing’s 2017 TVB drama Casino Heroes, praised the veteran star’s professionalism.

Ma recalled that despite his age, Tse insisted on performing his own action scenes.

“At his age, Sei Gor insisted on doing all the action scenes himself. That’s really something we younger generations should learn from. He is a very good role model,” said Ma in an interview with the Hong Kong media.

He also remembered Tse’s playful personality on set.

“It was really fun working with him.”

Director Wong Jing also paid tribute in an interview, describing Tse as “the most dashing male star in Hong Kong’s history”.

He revealed that they first met in 1977, when Wong was just 22 and working as a TVB scriptwriter.

Tse would often drive him around in his Mercedes-Benz sports car for coffee while discussing films. During one of those conversations, the veteran actor shared a piece of advice Wong never forgot:

“Once you’re a star for a day, you have to be a star for life,” Wong said, as reported by China Press.

Wong said the remark perfectly reflected Tse’s dedication to his craft and remained one of his most treasured memories of the late actor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK