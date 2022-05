SINGAPORE - When the new Land Rover Defender 110 was launched in Singapore in 2020, the version of the car under the spotlight was the 3-litre flagship powered by an inline-six.

But there has also been a lesser-known 2-litre version on sale since then, and its 2-litre engine also powers the three-door Defender 90 and smaller cars such as the Jaguar F-Type coupe.