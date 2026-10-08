Anne Carson, poet and essayist who breaks literary boundaries, wins 2026 Nobel Prize

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Classics professor Anne Carson was described by The New York Times in 2001 as “one of the great pasticheurs”.

STOCKHOLM – Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature “for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature”, the award-giving body said on Oct 8.

A professor of classics with a background in dead languages, literature, anthropology and history, she was described by The New York Times in 2001 as “one of the great pasticheurs”.

Her work, however, was ignored for years, until a series of recent critical and commercial hits, including the Princess of Asturias Award for Letters in 2020 and now the Nobel Prize.

The 76-year-old Carson is notoriously private, preferring interviews by e-mail from her home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she lives with her husband.

Among her many admirers are literary luminaries Alice Munro, Michael Ondaatje, Harold Bloom and Susan Sontag.

“She is one of the few writers writing in English that I would read anything that she wrote,” said Sontag, quoted in The New York Times in 2000.

“When you’re reading her work, you’re taking in a huge range of intellect and wit and emotion, which are not usually found in the same person,” said Ondaatje, also quoted in the Times.

Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Carson “was very taken by surprise”.

“We didn’t have so much time to speak, and all she had time to tell me was that she is, for the moment, in Iceland, where she’s listening to the wind,” she said.

Born in Toronto, she has also held Icelandic citizenship since 2022.

She is widely known for her translations of classical Greek literature, which heavily influences her work, which ranges from opera libretti to literary criticism and verse novels such as Autobiography Of Red from 1998.

“Almost all her literary production has centred upon the intersection between the philologist’s obsession with words and the poet’s desire for new meaning,” the academy said.

“She has herself identified the etymology of words as the starting point for all her work,” it added. “Her translations from Classical Greek may be regarded as independent works in their own right.”

Ingrid Carlberg, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announcing the winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. PHOTO: AFP

She brings the ancient Greeks alive

Carson twice dropped out of university before returning to complete her doctorate. She went on to teach at several respected universities in Canada and the United States, including the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Her publishing career began in 1986 with Eros The Bittersweet: An Essay, which charts the concept of “eros” in ancient Greek poetry and showcases her unique approach.

“In the abbreviated, free-associative mode that she instantly established as her trademark, any thought might set off any other thought, or even a demi-thought,” said the Times in 2001.

Carson’s unique contemporary poetry earned her several key literary prizes in the 1990s, including the 1996 Lannan Award and the 1997 Pushcart Prize.

A year later, Autobiography Of Red: A Novel In Verse, loosely based on the Greek myth of the monster Geryon and Herakles but transformed into a modern tale of a gay love triangle, received widespread praise.

“She brings the ancient Greeks alive, and makes them speak in the 20th century without betraying what’s been bequeathed to us from antiquity,” said academic Emmet Robbins in the Times in 2001.

Anne Carson's Autobiography Of Red: A Novel In Verse received widespread praise. PHOTO: REUTERS

Men In The Off Hours (2001) is a collection of poetry and prose in which Carson characteristically mixes opposites – classical/modern, cinema/print, narrative/verse – and reimagines famous figures.

In 2001, Carson also became the first woman to receive the T.S. Eliot Prize for Poetry, and in 2010 she won the PEN Award for Poetry in Translation.

Timeless struggle

In 2014, Carson received a second Griffin Poetry Prize for her verse novel Red Doc> , a kind of sequel to her acclaimed Autobiography Of Red.

“To engage so fluidly, so originally and compellingly, with a story first told more than 3,000 years ago, is astonishing: Her ambition is one thing; the fact that it is so completely achieved is, frankly, something else,” said The Guardian in 2013, the year the book was published.

Her spoken and sung performance piece Norma Jeane Baker Of Troy, released in 2019, was inspired by Euripides’ Helen. Carson superimposes Marilyn Monroe over the legendary character from Greek mythology.

And then in 2021, she released The Trojan Women: A Comic, a comic book reimagining of the Euripides classic.

Despite her exceptional writing skills, Carson says she struggles with language, its inaccuracy and clumsiness.

“We’re talking about the struggle to drag a thought over from the mush of the unconscious into some kind of grammar, syntax, human sense,” she told The New York Times in 2013. “I feel I am blundering in concepts too fine for me.”

Carson was among the favourites to win the 2026 prize, according to bookmakers Ladbrokes.

She takes a place beside luminaries such as Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Alice Munro and Ernest Hemingway as a recipient of the award, which often divides opinion among book lovers.

The academy has been lambasted for ignoring some of the literary titans of the last 120 years such as Leo Tolstoy, Virginia Woolf and Jorge Luis Borges, criticised for snubbing US authors, though it gave the prize to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in 2016, and accused of being too obscure in its choices.

Defenders say the academy has made popular picks, such as Colombia’s Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1982 and Doris Lessing in 2007, arguing that part of its task is to highlight lesser-known literary traditions and encourage readers to broaden their horizons.

Established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in literature, science and peace have been awarded since 1901.

The 2025 prize was won by Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, dubbed the “master of the apocalypse” by American critic Susan Sontag. REUTERS, AFP