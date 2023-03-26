‘Can’t wait to become a family of 3’: Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with girlfriend

Potterheads, it’s time to rejoice.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with American actress Erin Darke.

A spokesman for the couple confirmed the happy news, according to local media.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for a decade.

A source close to the couple told British tabloid The Mirror: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.

“They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

A source also told The Sun that Radcliffe is “so excited to be a dad”.

“His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents. They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore.”

The couple met while filming Kill Your Darlings in late 2012 and it was reportedly “love at first sight” for them.

While the couple have kept their relationship mostly private, Radcliffe said in an interview in 2015 that he was immediately attracted to Darke and did not act in the scenes of the film.

“There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character,” he said. “She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”

During their relationship, rumours of the couple getting engaged or married surfaced. However, they have denied the claims.

“I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with,” said Radcliffe in news reports.

“You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

In 2022, Radcliffe told Newsweek magazine: “I want my kids – if and when they exist – I would love them to be around film sets.

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department, I’d love to be something in the crew.’

“I wouldn’t want fame for my kid. Film sets are wonderful places. A lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids, but it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

Radcliffe rose to global stardom at 12 years old, after starring as a wizard in the multi-billion pound Harry Potter film franchise.