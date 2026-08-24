Can ‘lymphatic workouts’ help with bloating or swelling?
Danielle Friedman
- Lymphatic workouts like walking and rebounding may aid lymph fluid movement, but no special exercise is proven better than regular activity for a healthy lymphatic system.
- The lymphatic system relies on muscle contractions, not a pump, to move lymph fluid and supports immune function by filtering harmful particles.
- Regular moderate exercise and consistent movement improve lymphatic health; deep breathing also helps, and trying lymphatic-focused workouts poses little risk for healthy individuals.
AI generated
NEW YORK – For years, the wellness world has talked up the benefits of lymphatic drainage. Some influencers promote practices like self-massage and dry brushing, claiming those methods can detox and de-puff the body by improving the circulation of lymph fluid.
Now, some on social media are suggesting specific exercise routines they say can be especially helpful for draining the fluid and reducing swelling and bloating.