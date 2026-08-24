Can ‘lymphatic workouts’ help with bloating or swelling?

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Some influencers promote specific exercise routines, like walking or jumping, to detox and de-puff the body’s lymphatic drainage system.

NEW YORK – For years, the wellness world has talked up the benefits of lymphatic drainage. Some influencers promote practices like self-massage and dry brushing, claiming those methods can detox and de-puff the body by improving the circulation of lymph fluid.

Now, some on social media are suggesting specific exercise routines they say can be especially helpful for draining the fluid and reducing swelling and bloating.