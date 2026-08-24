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Can ‘lymphatic workouts’ help with bloating or swelling?

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Some influencers promote specific exercise routines, like walking or jumping, to detox and de-puff the body’s lymphatic drainage system.

Some influencers promote specific exercise routines, like walking or jumping, to detox and de-puff the body’s lymphatic drainage system.

ILLUSTRATION: MARIA MEDEM/NYTIMES

Danielle Friedman

  • Lymphatic workouts like walking and rebounding may aid lymph fluid movement, but no special exercise is proven better than regular activity for a healthy lymphatic system.
  • The lymphatic system relies on muscle contractions, not a pump, to move lymph fluid and supports immune function by filtering harmful particles.
  • Regular moderate exercise and consistent movement improve lymphatic health; deep breathing also helps, and trying lymphatic-focused workouts poses little risk for healthy individuals.

AI generated

NEW YORK – For years, the wellness world has talked up the benefits of lymphatic drainage. Some influencers promote practices like self-massage and dry brushing, claiming those methods can detox and de-puff the body by improving the circulation of lymph fluid.

Now, some on social media are suggesting specific exercise routines they say can be especially helpful for draining the fluid and reducing swelling and bloating.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.