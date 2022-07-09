Can I love? Yes: People with disabilities share stories of dating and romance

SINGAPORE - Mr Oh Boon Keng had his first crush in primary school at nine and went on his first date at 21.
It was an empowering experience for the now 32-year-old, though the relationship lasted only a few months.
SINGAPORE - Mr Oh Boon Keng had his first crush in primary school at nine and went on his first date at 21.
It was an empowering experience for the now 32-year-old, though the relationship lasted only a few months.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.