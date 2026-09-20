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Can dogs sniff out cancer with the help of AI?

A growing body of global research suggests dogs can be trained to detect cancer and other human illnesses, from Parkinson's to Covid-19.

BENGALURU, India – When rescue dog Chloe is not tumbling across the grass on a farm outside India’s tech capital Bengaluru, she is learning to sniff human breath for cancer with a little help from artificial intelligence.

Fitted with a 3D-printed helmet and harness packed with sensors, Chloe is part of experimental efforts to use dogs’ extraordinary sense of smell to develop a non-invasive test for the disease.

A growing body of global research suggests dogs can be trained to detect cancer and other human illnesses, from Parkinson’s to Covid-19.

Bengaluru-based start-up Dognosis is using AI to analyse dogs’ brain activity, respiration and body language, turning their reaction to scent into data.

“In an hour, they can do thousands of sniffs,” co-founder Akash Kulgod, 26, told AFP. “Each sniff can evaluate a sample.”

Dognosis hopes to launch commercially in 2027, which it says would make it the third company of its kind, after firms from Germany and Israel.

Early detection can make a crucial difference to cancer survival rates, but in India, many patients are diagnosed only after the disease has advanced.

Dog sniffs could provide an easy and affordable first layer of screening to be deployed at scale, finding potential cases for further testing.

A dog taking part in a cancer detection test in a laboratory at the Dognosis facility in Kempohalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. PHOTO: AFP

As it chases commercial approval, Dognosis – backed by venture-capital firms including Accel India – is collaborating with government medical institutions for its research.

Chloe, a Labrador mix, is one of 15 dogs being coached by the start-up, clad in customised data-gathering helmets.

“It’s like a doggy ‘Iron Man’ suit,” said Kulgod, who comes from a family of doctors and studied cognitive science at the University of California, Berkeley.

‘Promising’ study

Research suggests diseases can alter the chemicals released by the body, creating distinctive odours.

Dogs have around 300 million scent receptors, compared with about five million in humans.

The testing method is simple: A patient breathes into a cotton mask for about 10 minutes, and the mask is then sealed in a bag and taken to the lab. Patients do not meet the dogs.

A recent Dognosis study of more than 1,500 participants, involving six hospitals in Karnataka state, was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The company said it achieved an accuracy rate of more than 90 per cent across seven major types of cancer, and now plans to test in real-world programmes.

However, cancer specialists in Bengaluru independent of the project voiced cautious optimism.

Santhosh Kumar Devadas, head of oncology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said: “The study is promising, as an early signal.

“But they need to do the study with a much larger group before we make any definitive conclusions.”

Neelesh Reddy, a senior consultant oncologist at Manipal Hospitals, told AFP that “only time will tell how this technology will be useful to the actual patients”.

‘Work-life balance’

India has described cancer as a major public health concern, saying one in nine of its 1.4 billion people is likely to develop the disease.

Dognosis says it aims to improve “proactive and preventative medicine” while boosting “human-canine communication”.

A dog handler playing with beagles at a kennel at the Dognosis facility in Kempohalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. PHOTO: AFP

Most of the dogs are beagles, along with some malinois and shepherd mixes, brought on board through adoption or legal breeders.

But only the best are selected, said Kulgod. The dog team individually lists each animal on the company website as an official “sniffer”, alongside their photographs.

All have a great “work-life balance”, with work time limited to around 30 to 45 minutes a day, he added.

At a centre called “Sniffspace”, dogs test human samples on platforms equipped with automatic feeders dispensing dog treats.

Kulgod’s co-founder Itamar Bitan, 28, who spent four years in an Israeli special-forces canine unit, said the dogs were trained using “positive reinforcement” to detect a “specific funky smell” for a reward.

“Some of the dogs run directly to the feeder expecting rewards, some dogs freeze, some dogs will scratch the sample with excitement,” Bitan said.

“But as long as the machine that learns how the dogs react to the sample is very consistent... we don’t really mind.” AFP