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Can a hotel bring you good fortune? Some South Koreans think this one in Seoul can

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Grand Hyatt Seoul has drawn attention on social media as a spot said to bring good fortune.

Grand Hyatt Seoul has drawn attention on social media as a spot said to bring good fortune.

PHOTO: GRAND HYATT SEOUL

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SEOUL – People preparing for a crucial job interview, launching a business or planning a wedding have been visiting one hotel in particular. Grand Hyatt Seoul has drawn attention on social media as a spot said to bring good fortune, with some posts drawing hundreds of thousands of views.

One post went much further. A user who visited after hearing that a cup of tea in the hotel lounge brings luck with work posted a video saying four work offers came in afterward. The post drew more than three million views and over 2,000 comments.

Behind the interest is the hotel’s setting on Namsan, a 270m-high peak in central Seoul. In “pungsu”, the Korean practice of geomancy, Namsan is interpreted as a mountain with strong fire energy, and the area has historically seen frequent fires, large and small.

Grand Hyatt Seoul has its own history with fire. On July 5, 1993, when the property operated as Hyatt Regency Seoul before taking its current name, the hotel was shut down due to a fire.

It later reopened as today’s Grand Hyatt Seoul after renovation, and spaces symbolising water were incorporated throughout.

Inside, water defines the design. A large waterfall painting greets guests in the lobby, a water feature extends to the lower lobby and a cascade anchors the Waterfall Garden. These have become signature features of the hotel.

In pungsu, water is regarded as the element that harmonises strong fire energy, and these spaces have settled naturally into the hotel’s identity over the years.

Staff have noticed the change. “More people have been asking lately about things like the energy of the stones and water around the lobby. One or two people a day ask directly,” said a hotel employee.

“No one used to ask about this, so the staff find it curious, too. A lot of young people come.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.