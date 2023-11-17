Camera brand Leica celebrates women in photography with new exhibition

SINGAPORE – German camera brand Leica will pay tribute to women in photography with its new Her Lens, Her Narrative exhibition at Ion Art Gallery in Orchard Turn.

The exhibition, which runs from Nov 18 to 26, will feature the works of five female photographers, including two Singaporeans.

Rebecca Toh (@rebecca_toh on Instagram) has an extensive commercial portfolio, with past clients such as Marina Bay Sands and Singapore Tourism Board. Her work has also appeared in American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

Meanwhile, Michele Fong (@michelewfong) uses macro photography to capture eye-catching perspectives of everyday life.

The other featured photographers are Nicole Tung from Hong Kong, whose work in conflict zones such as Ukraine makes regular appearances in NYT; Melbourne-based Chinese photographer Teresa Chin, who specialises in travel photography and particularly in capturing landscapes; and Russian photographer Daria Troitskaia, whose expertise is in fine art and aerial photography.

In total, there will be more than 60 photographs on display.

Over the exhibition period, Leica will be conducting workshops and panels with the five photographers and other experts. Visitors will also get a preview of new Leica products, including the award-winning Cine 1 cinema TV, the Sofort 2 Hybrid instant camera – which prints as well as saves images – and the new ZM11 watch sports watch.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Go to str.sg/ixiC for details.

Rebecca Toh

Rebecca Toh, now 37, first picked up photography when she was 20.

“I was browsing (photo-sharing website) Flickr when I saw these film photos taken by amateur photographers that just took my breath away. That was the moment I knew I needed to get my own camera,” she says.

Before she discovered photography, she was struggling to find her calling in life.

The Singaporean says: “I tried and failed at many things – at one point, I was a cafe owner, a marketing executive, a tuition teacher, a part-time radio DJ, an indie magazine publisher, a newspaper columnist, an aspiring freelance writer. Nothing clicked. But everything fell into place when I finally decided to become a photographer at the age of 27.”

In her works, Toh depicts ordinary life through a distinctly cinematic lens.