Calm in chaos

Lawrence Wong spends his days on lavish sets and bustling mega productions. Most recently, the actor was seen in The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang, a big-budget fantasy series that marks the first South-east Asian original series from iQiYi, the Chinese streaming giant.

His home, however, is worlds away from the artifice and extravagance of a movie set. Wong has turned his 21/2-storey four-bedroom house in north-eastern Singapore into an oasis of serenity awash in shades of cream and white, and accented with the chalky, sandy hues of stone and the warm tones of wood.