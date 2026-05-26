Calling all diva dogs: S’pore theatre company to hold pup auditions for Legally Blonde musical

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The search will take place at event The Proud Pet Parade on June 6 at New Bahru.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) is holding auditions for two very important roles in its upcoming production of Legally Blonde at The Esplanade in July .

The ideal candidates? Dogs with unconventional charm, a love for attention and the ability to run on cue for treats and affection.

In an Instagram post on May 25 , SRT put out an open casting call for “pups with star power”.

It wrote: “Whether your dog is a spunky, toy-sized pup or a larger and scruffy sweetheart, we want to meet them. No stage experience needed - just confidence, charm, and main character energy.”

SRT’s project is adapted from the hit romantic comedy movie Legally Blonde (2001), starring American actress Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who tries to win back her former boyfriend by getting a law degree at Harvard Law School. Along the way, she proves those who believed her to be unintelligent and shallow wrong.

The musical was first staged on Broadway in 2007. The West End production, first staged in 2010, won several Olivier Awards, including for Best New Musical in 2011.

Now, SRT is on the hunt for its own Bruiser Woods, Elle’s famously pampered pup. The role calls for a blonde, short-haired, toy-sized dog – though hopefuls do not have to be a Chihuahua, like Elle’s sidekick in the original, to audition.

Applicants should be comfortable being carried onstage, calm around performers and happy sitting in a dog bag , said SRT . Extra treats, figuratively and literally, for dogs that can run on cue.

The pup playing Bruiser will appear throughout the show, including during curtain call, with their very own tiny pink graduation outfit.

The second role up for grabs is Rufus, the lovable dog of Elle’s confidant Paulette . SRT is looking for a larger, scruffier dog with plenty of personality and what it describes as “unconventional charm”.

Rufus hopefuls should also be friendly, comfortable onstage and more than happy soaking up attention from performers.

The search will take place at event The Proud Pet Parade on June 6 at New Bahru and held alongside Pasar Pink by Pink Fest.

West End star and Singaporean actress Nathania Ong as well as Singaporean artist Jean Seizure will be part of the judging panel.

Netizens were amused by the post and tagged their friends who owned dogs.

“Lemme speak to my agent,” Instagram user itspablothedawg joked.

Another user, iamdeonn, wrote: “(Can I) send a tape if the star is overseas and can’t make it on June 6?”

Ong will play Elle Woods in SRT’s production. Legally Blonde will be playing from July 29 at the Esplanade Theatre. Tickets from $38 are available from www.srt.com.sg (SG Culture Pass Eligible).