Call of the isle: Singaporeans who retire abroad

SINGAPORE – Mr Joseph Mok, 60, has worked in Indonesia, Thailand, India and other countries around the world over the past few decades.
The former Goodwood Park hotel maitre d’ found work, mostly in the hospitality industry doing marketing or consultancy, wherever he landed, with his adventurous, can-do spirit.
When the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami struck in 2004, it washed away his bar on Kamala Beach of Phuket island, where he and his Taiwanese partner had been living. They were then holidaying in the United States when they received news that their livelihood had been wiped out.
But they decided to keep going without a backward glance. They bought a small van and trinkets which they resold at small-town fairs, driving from Los Angeles to New York over the next few months.
Mr Mok says he grew to love the “sea, sun and sand” during his extensive travels.
In 2013, he and his partner retired in Bali, Indonesia, where they previously ran a travel agency.
It is a different kind of island living from “stressful” Singapore, he says, which he left in his 30s to see the world.
He now spends his days going to the gym, scuba-diving and planning holidays, and lives off his dividends from the travel agency he used to run.
“One day’s expenses in Singapore can be spread across five days in Bali,” he estimates. And the sun, sea, sand and islander vibe is thrown in for free.
Like him, a growing number of Singaporeans have made concrete plans to retire in sunny isles like Bali, Phuket and Taiwan, citing a more relaxed pace and lower living costs at these locations.
Some of them retire early, in their late 30s, like Mrs Jean Voronkova, 40, who chose the popular tourist island of Bali for its beguiling surf.
For former radio deejay Maddy Barber, 49, Phuket figures in her plans for future retirement and she is building a home on the island now.
But retirement-planning experts caution that where retirement is concerned, the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Mr Vincent Tan, director of financial services at insurer Great Eastern Life, says that retiring overseas is still a “niche aspiration”, accounting for less than 5 per cent of his clients.
“It is important to consider factors such as visa requirements, healthcare insurance and social networks,” he adds.
Some visas for foreign retirees have stringent criteria targeted at individuals with a relatively high net worth.
The Malaysia My Second Home visa, for example, is extended to foreign retirees and professionals who are at least 35 years old. Conditions include a monthly income of at least RM40,000 (S$12,000) and proof of liquid assets worth RM1.5 million.
Indonesia also has a Second Home Visa for foreign nationals who are able to deposit at least two billion rupiah (S$178,400) in an Indonesian bank which cannot be withdrawn while the visa is active.
The country also offers a retirement visa, which is a temporary permit available to retired foreigners or those at least 55 years old. Applicants must have, among other things, a pension worth at least US$18,000 (S$24,000) a year.
Other obstacles stand in the way of Singaporeans retiring overseas, notes Ms Joie Lim, director of financial services at Prudential Singapore.
Other than having to cope with being away from family members and being alone in a foreign country, it may not be easy for them to obtain permanent residency or citizenship, or even purchase a property.
Non-citizens are often not eligible for welfare benefits and medical subsidies provided by the government.
They have to be financially prepared to pay in full for healthcare from their own pocket as medical needs pile up in the silver years, she adds.
But she acknowledges the current surging cost of living here has raised awareness of the impact of inflation and how it will affect one’s retirement needs. This may be why many Singaporeans are scouring farther afield for alternatives to retiring in the high-cost city-state.
Alongside that, many no longer subscribe to traditional notions about retiring at the government-sanctioned age of 63.
Ms Lim says: “In this relatively volatile and uncertain world that we live in, many clients are focused on planning for an early retirement. They want to be financially prepared in the event of forced early retirement due to illness or if they lose their jobs when they hit their 40s or 50s.”
Mr Seth Wee, a client adviser at Providend, a financial advisory firm, says the Covid-19 pandemic has been a catalyst in spurring a rethink of work and retirement, with work-from-home norms spawning a rise in digital nomads.
“Cost-of-living increases have also spurred people to think about living overseas,” he adds.
At 35, Mr Wee himself is part of a new group of digital nomads focused on financial planning for the future. He has lived for a few weeks each time in Vietnam, Bali and Taiwan in recent months, working remotely for his job at Providend, as well as managing his personal finance YouTube channel and website called Sethisfy.
With every move, he is scoping out new locales and exploring ways to achieve the best work-life balance in an era where the Fire (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, characterised by frugal living and extreme savings and investment in order to gain early financial freedom, has gained traction.
“I’m more interested in working overseas now, but am also thinking about Barista Fire,” he says, referring to a concept where one is able to retire before the conventional age of 60-something, while taking on a part-time job for supplemental income, say, as a cafe barista.
What he is clear about is that conventional retirement is not for him. “After all, I don’t have to retire to see the world,” he says.
Bali was a place of rehabilitation for hubby of Mrs Caroline Cheng
When Mrs Caroline Cheng arrived in Bali to start a new life in 2009, her focus was on helping her husband recover from a catastrophic heart attack. Then 59, she was determined to retire on the Indonesian island, where she believed they both could live a healthier, rural lifestyle.
Two years earlier, in 2007, her spouse Jimmy Cheng had collapsed after he stepped off the treadmill at his country club gym. Revived after his heart stopped for five minutes, the managing director of the Singapore branch of an American multinational suffered brain damage, which left him unable to speak or feed himself. He was 55 then.
Mrs Cheng, a housewife, became increasingly dissatisfied with his month-long care and rehabilitation at a hospital here, where she visited him from 8am to 8pm daily.
He made little progress in rehabilitation, becoming agitated whenever his therapist took him out as part of his therapy.
While his body was healing, he seemed to fall into a depression.
Against the advice of his doctors, who wanted him to spend another four months in hospital, she took him home and hired a private nurse, whom she dismissed after a week. “I told myself I could do a better job,” recalls Mrs Cheng, now 73.
She researched alternative treatments and devised a regimen for her husband that included acupuncture, traditional Chinese medicine and craniosacral therapy.
Mrs Cheng, a vegetarian of 30 years, also taught him to eat on his own again. She overhauled his meat-heavy diet, feeding him a liquefied diet of organic fruit and vegetables, before adding fish and rice. She even bought him kindergarten-level assessment books to do.
“He couldn’t remember things and had to relearn everything like a kid. I didn’t even know if he knew I was his wife. I think he thought I was his mother. He looked to me for instructions on what to eat and what to do,” she recalls.
A month after being discharged, he managed to walk unaided into the hospital for his first check-up. She took him on daily 5km walks along East Coast Park, which seemed to have a calming effect.
But he had become afraid of loud voices, crowds and other sights and sounds of the city. He had screaming outbursts of aggression and anxiety, a likely outcome from the brain damage he had sustained, and spent some time at the Institute of Mental Health.
“He would get very upset. I realised he needed bigger spaces and to spend time in nature. When we were at the beach or at a park, he was very good,” she says.
A year after his collapse, she took him on a holiday to Bali. They had been there before on vacation when their son and daughter were little, but this trip felt different.
“It was like love at first sight. I can’t explain it, but I didn’t decide on Bali; Bali chose me,” says Mrs Cheng.
She came home and sold their three-storey, semi-detached home in Meyer Road, then acquired 87,000 sq ft of land in Batuan village, south of Ubud. The compound includes a bungalow, three villas for guests, a swimming pool, a farm and a rice field. The entire project cost about $400,000.
After her house was built a year later, the couple moved to Bali in 2009.
“My mind was set. I was going to have an organic farm and do my rehabilitation for him,” says Mrs Cheng, a nature-lover who had tended a small garden in Singapore.
In Bali, she put her husband on a routine that included walking exercises in the pool – previously a scuba-diving instructor, he had forgotten how to swim – and pottering around on the farm she calls “Baliwood”. He seemed “a lot happier” and his powers of speech improved, she says.
He died in his sleep in Bali in 2012, at the age of 60.
Mrs Cheng’s 40-year-old son, his Indonesian wife and their five-year-old son moved in with her several years ago, but she says she would be happy even on her own.
“I want my own life now. I looked after my children and their father and, now, it’s my time. I never had time for myself before,” says the grandmother of three. Her daughter and her family live in Australia.
Life in Bali is cheaper than in Singapore. Mrs Cheng estimates she spends $2,000 a month on utilities and salaries for her five staff: a personal assistant, a domestic helper, a security guard and two farm workers. She lives on her savings and gives away the food harvested from her farm that her household cannot consume.
Her land is bursting with crops and fruit trees: longan, durian, mangosteen, pineapple, mulberry, three kinds of basil, thyme, tomato, onion, cassava, kai lan, brinjal, and red and brown rice. She uses only natural pesticides made of garlic, chilli and neem leaves.
She advises that only nature-lovers should consider living permanently in Bali, not anyone who would miss malls and hawker centres. She was unfazed when the Mount Agung volcano covered her home in ash when it erupted in 2017, even though many expatriates flew home then.
She has grown used to a quiet life and periodic blackouts in her neighbourhood.
In her early years in Bali, which she relocated to on a retirement visa, she returned to Singapore to buy things like a computer, a blender and good kitchen knives. Now, she visits Singapore only for birthdays and weddings, maybe once a year.
Mrs Cheng says: “When I was living in Singapore, I felt the need to leave the country two or three times a year. It felt claustrophobic; I needed a breath of fresh air. Now, I don’t even go for holidays.
“I’m very contented. I told my friends that I moved here with two legs, not with one leg in Bali and one in Singapore. For me, this is my home until I die.”
Surf enthusiast Jean Voronkova lives her dream in Bali
When Mrs Jean Voronkova, 40, was working as a lawyer in her 20s, she could not shake off the feeling that there was something missing.
She tried out various roles in different law firms, from corporate work to mergers and acquisitions to a posting in banking and finance in Dubai, but could not find what she was looking for.
“A lot of people in Singapore seem stuck in a corporate life where it’s… okay. Only rarely do folks say they love what they do,” she says.
“I myself was so uncomfortable and unfulfilled that I tried many things to see if any would stick. But everything in front of me was just different shades of grey.”
She wondered glumly if she would end up like many senior lawyers she knew, working late into the night and spending little time with loved ones.
The only bright spot was her weekends, which were spent windsurfing at East Coast Park, a hobby she picked up in her early 20s.
“It’s difficult so you can’t think about anything other than focusing on the perfect balance of sail, board and wave. You’re communing with nature and everything else falls away. I never feel more alive than when I’m surfing,” she says.
Meanwhile, as she trudged through a career in law for six years, a voice in her head kept repeating: “Life cannot just be like this.”
She finally quit her job, which paid her $120,000 a year at the age of 29. This led to a two-year estrangement from her father, who refused to speak to her after he realised she was not merely taking a sabbatical.
“My parents, who are in their 70s, come from a generation where, if their kid has a job where she can sit in air-conditioned comfort and have client lunches, she is set up for life,” she says, admitting that the cold war with her father was extremely painful.
She did not only reject a profitable legal career, but also what she felt was a pervasive consumerist lifestyle here. It was a diversion from a socially approved path paved with prestige, which had begun for her at school.
The Singaporean had been in the gifted education programme at Raffles Girls’ School before she studied at Victoria Junior College, then read law at the National University of Singapore.
Although she had won awards and bursaries as a student, she recalls being plagued by a sense of dissatisfaction since the age of 15. “I didn’t know what exactly the problem was or what I was looking for,” she says.
When she resigned from law, she travelled to places like Vietnam and Sri Lanka, working a series of jobs.
“I started businesses and did everything I could to survive. You have to learn how to thrive on the other side of the fence,” she says, adding that she did not even know how to cook initially.
For the next few years, she was variously a surf instructor, a personal trainer, an English teacher and a guest relations manager at a hotel. She taught Zumba and did freelance legal work. She ran four businesses – one selling luxury swimwear, another bean bags, a yoga business, and a surf school she co-founded.
The last business was a joint venture with her 37-year-old Russian husband Vitaly Voronkov, whom she met in Vietnam as a fellow surf instructor. They tied the knot in 2018 and she took her spouse’s last name after marriage. (Their surnames differ slightly, in line with Russian naming conventions.) They have no children.
That year, her parents visited them in Vietnam. Her husband taught her dad the basics of surfing, which helped mend the rift between father and daughter. “They saw I had a job and a home, and that I was happy,” says Mrs Voronkova, who has an elder sister, who is a housewife.
However, in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered their surf school in Vietnam, where foreigners were the main clientele, Mrs Voronkova had to reset her plans, which led to an early retirement for her at age 38.
The relatively low cost of living in Vietnam had enabled the couple to save money to build passive income streams from rental properties that they purchased overseas. Their goal: to retire in Bali to lead the surfing life of their dreams.
After about four years of frugal living, they had enough to meet the monthly costs for a modest life on the Indonesian Island of the Gods.
Mrs Voronkova says: “We are both surfers at heart. We live our lives for it. When you drift around being a surf nomad, you see a lot of ways that like-minded people make it happen. We all want the same simple things.”
Some serious surfers work on a ship or do oil rig work for several months, then spend the next few months surfing, for example, she says.
In July 2021, when borders reopened, the couple moved to Bali. They live modestly in a two-bedroom rental in Uluwatu in southern Bali, a world-famous surfing hot spot, on about US$1,500 a month.
They often eat plates of nasi campur that cost about $3, rather than hang out in hipster cafes. They opt for low-cost brands when buying anything.
Previously, she had a designer wardrobe replete with Dior handbags and a Burberry trench coat. Now, she cringes when she thinks of a $6,000 designer bag she used to own: It could have funded four months of living expenses in Vietnam or Bali.
The couple’s typical day starts with surfing at dawn. They spend a lot of time on hobbies like painting, gardening, reading and cooking. They work out in a gym and take care of their dog. They also jointly produce her eponymous YouTube channel, which has 142,000 subscribers.
Mrs Voronkova started posting YouTube videos in 2020 when she realised that people wanted to hear her story of leaving the big city for a simpler life.
On her visits to Singapore twice a year or so, she was inundated with people requesting meet-ups through her social media platforms. They would ask to have coffee with her, wanting to know how she pulled it off.
She says: “I want to tell people that, if you are unhappy, you don’t have to live your life in a specific way. Societies like Singapore feed you a certain narrative of success. It took me a long time to learn to listen to myself.”
Retiring to Taiwan for love for Mr Nickle Foo
Mr Nickle Foo’s marriage led to his early retirement at the age of 38.
The Singaporean, now 45, met Taiwanese Judy Pan, 44, by chance when he was on a volunteer trip in Chiang Mai in Thailand. They tied the knot in 2015. But she found it hard to adjust to life in Singapore.
“She spent three months here, but couldn’t get used to the pace of life. She felt lonely and depressed, and couldn’t speak English well. So I decided to go back with her,” says Mr Foo, who had worked in banking and financial services for about 18 years.
His last formal position was as a director in a commercial funding consultancy. The former global fund manager previously worked in organisations like Standard Chartered and American Express.
In 2016, about 10 months after their nuptials, Mr Foo headed to Taipei for the foreseeable future. His wife, who works in the technology sector, had returned home earlier. The couple have no children.
He did his calculations before chucking his job. “I’m not greedy, I’ve earned my first big pot of gold and I know how to grow more money passively. So I just retired. I don’t believe in retirement at 65 years old as everyone holds the key to his or her own life. I choose love over money,” he says.
The self-described “cash in the bank” millionaire – as opposed to someone who has assets worth a million dollars or more, he differentiates – now manages his own investments for income, trading online about two hours a day during the work week.
His thoughts on retirement and finances were influenced by the plight of his elderly parents.
His 88-year-old father was a sailor who retired in his 50s. When his retirement funds ran out, Mr Foo’s 77-year-old mother, who used to be a housewife, had to work three jobs for the next 15 years, cleaning an office in the morning, washing dishes at a coffee shop, then waitressing at a seafood restaurant at night.
Mr Foo, who has two older sisters, says: “My dad didn’t have passive income as a retiree. You need to have passive income.”
He says it is easy to live well in Taipei with its slower rhythms and lower cost of living, compared with Singapore. “At first, I found that Taiwanese people walked really slowly. In three months, though, you feel relaxed, less stressed.”
Now a Taiwanese permanent resident, he estimates he spends about $600 on his own monthly expenses.
He is charged about $60 every two months for the electricity bill for his three-bedroom condominium apartment. Twice a month, he goes to a restaurant where he dines on, say, high-end wagyu beef for about $50, a steal compared with prices at Singapore eateries.
As an island territory, Taiwan has many natural attractions. Besides enjoying its hot springs and beaches, Mr Foo started mountain-climbing after he retired.
About 1½ years ago, he took up a part-time job as a physical education teacher for primary-school children to occupy his time. “I find retirement pretty boring because my friends are working. You need to find some hobbies,” he says.
What he enjoys most as an early retiree is mental freedom.
“I love Singapore and I know that Singapore is my home, but I have choices. I can choose other places as my retirement ground. Retirement is not about how much money you have. It’s about being able to sleep without worries for tomorrow.”
Former radio deejay Maddy Barber builds a family house in Phuket
As Maddy Barber reaches her milestone 50th birthday in 2023, she is raring to expand her bespoke jewellery business.
At the same time, the former radio personality has taken steps towards retirement by building a home on the Thai island of Phuket.
The four-bedroom “Thai-style villa”, with a pool and garden, sits on 8,200 sq ft of land in north-west Phuket, close to Layan Beach.
The foundations have been laid since she and her British husband, 45-year-old Wez Barber, bought the property in 2022. The walls will go up next and the project, the cost of which she declines to reveal, will be completed towards the end of 2023.
It will be their family’s first holiday home and the first property to feature in her retirement goals. The couple have one daughter, Alicia, 17, together and another 27-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, from Mrs Barber’s previous marriage.
She left Kiss92 in 2021 to focus on the jewellery design house she founded – Madly, which specialises in coloured gemstones – as its chief brand officer. Her husband is Madly’s managing director and Elizabeth also works there as a jewellery designer.
She says: “I turn 50 this year. I have a ‘now or never’ attitude. I want to chase my dreams and take the business further. My goal is to have different properties around the world as I will be travelling while my business expands overseas.”
For her, retirement means financial freedom while preserving the option of working and contributing to society for as long as she can. “I want to define retirement on my own terms, where I can choose when, where and how I work. It’s about being surrounded by the people you love and being productive,” she says.
“I always say: Don’t aim to be a tai tai. Dream bigger. I think I’d like to retire as a landlady, collecting rental properties.”
She and her husband initially made an offer on a “quintessential Enid Blyton cottage” as a holiday home in Britain, which was turned down, before they trained their eyes on Thailand. They plan to spend holidays in their Phuket home for at least two years before deciding whether to rent it out, she says.
With a lower cost of living there and short flights between Singapore and Phuket, she says it is possible to eat well on a small budget and even have foot massages every day in Phuket, something she is looking forward to.
The southern province of Thailand is familiar territory for the Barbers – she worked for close to 10 years in Bangkok as a programme director at Virgin Radio and used to run a rental property agency together with Mr Barber, whom she met there in 2004. He managed a small backpacker guesthouse on Patong Beach in Phuket for a while.
Now that the couple collaborate cheek by jowl daily on their jewellery business, their new Phuket home has been another passion project to work on together. “This way, we can dream of another future together,” she says.