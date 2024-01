SINGAPORE – There will be many cupping sessions to find the perfect competition beans. There will be sleuthing to find out what kinds of milk are available in South Korea, and which one will work best with the beans. There will be a lot of yoga, meditation and running, to build mental resilience and physical fitness. There will be countless revisions to the script. There will be hours and hours, months and months, of practice.

Barista Courtney Kheng’s 2024 is shaping up to be a gruelling one.