Bye and thanks for the party

Located in the trend-setting district of Harajuku, the iconic cafe and show venue aimed to highlight Japan’s “kawaii” (Japanese for cute) pop culture with quirkily-themed areas such as the Mushroom Disco, staff in cosplay outfits and fusion food in myriad hues. It attracted A-listers like reality television star Kim Kardashian, singer Dua Lipa and Jenny of K-pop’s Blackpink.

However, as travel restrictions due to the pandemic led to a drop in its overseas clientele, business for the cafe dried up. It ended its five-year run recently and its staff waved and bowed to customers before the shutters came down for good.