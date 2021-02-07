Bye and thanks for the party

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage (top) at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill (above left) and Crazy Sa-ya (above right), also posed for photographs. Located in the trend-setting
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage (above) at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill and Crazy Sa-ya, also posed for photographs.PHOTO: REUTERS
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage (top) at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill (above left) and Crazy Sa-ya (above right), also posed for photographs. Located in the trend-setting
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill (above) and Crazy Sa-ya, also posed for photographs.PHOTO: REUTERS
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage (top) at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill (above left) and Crazy Sa-ya (above right), also posed for photographs. Located in the trend-setting
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill and Crazy Sa-ya (above), also posed for photographs.PHOTO: REUTERS
Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe, who were called Monster Girls, performed on stage (top) at the cafe. Some, such as Monster girls Candy Asachill (above left) and Crazy Sa-ya (above right), also posed for photographs. Located in the trend-setting
PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    4 min ago

Located in the trend-setting district of Harajuku, the iconic cafe and show venue aimed to highlight Japan’s “kawaii” (Japanese for cute) pop culture with quirkily-themed areas such as the Mushroom Disco, staff in cosplay outfits and fusion food in myriad hues. It attracted A-listers like reality television star Kim Kardashian, singer Dua Lipa and Jenny of K-pop’s Blackpink.

However, as travel restrictions due to the pandemic led to a drop in its overseas clientele, business for the cafe dried up. It ended its five-year run recently and its staff waved and bowed to customers before the shutters came down for good.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 07, 2021, with the headline 'Bye and thanks for the party'. Subscribe
Topics: 