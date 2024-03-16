BTS’ V tops charts with latest single despite being in national service

BTS member V may be busy serving his mandatory military duties but the 28-year-old is still lighting up the music charts like a dynamite.

The superstar, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, swept the iTunes Top Song charts in 87 countries with his new solo single FRI(END)S, less than a day after its release, South Korean and American media reported.

The English single, which is about love and friendship, also topped the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts, Yonhap reported.

The song’s music video has racked up almost eight million views since its release on March 15.

According to Forbes, four of V’s tracks currently sit in the Top 10 hits on iTunes in the US. FRI(END)S sits at No. 2 on the chart, just behind American rapper Cardi B’s hit Enough (Miami).