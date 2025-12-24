BTS’ V, Jimin, Jungkook rank among top 100 stock-rich individuals under 30 in South Korea

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BTS members (from left) V, Jimin and Jungkook each hold shares valued at approximately 21.4 billion won (S$18.8 million).

SEOUL – BTS members V, Jimin and Jungkook have been named among the top 100 wealthiest shareholders under the age of 30 in South Korea, according to a new survey released by corporate data firm CEO Score on Dec 24 .

The three artists – 29-year-old V, 30-year-old Jimin and 28-year-old Jungkook – each hold shares valued at approximately 21.4 billion won (S$18.8 million), ranking them side by side on the list of young stockholders.

The survey analysed the number of shares and their market value held by individual shareholders in listed companies, comparing figures from the end of December 2024 to Dec 19.

V, Jimin and Jungkook’s stock value each increased by 8.2 billion won over 2025 , up from 13.2 billion won in 2024.

The rise stems from shares in Hybe that were equally gifted to all seven BTS members by chairman Bang Si-hyuk in 2020 ahead of the company’s stock market listing.

Each member received 478,695 common shares, which the trio is known to have retained in full.

Other BTS members J-Hope, RM and Jin, whose shareholdings have been partially adjusted, were also confirmed to maintain stock assets exceeding 10 billion won each.

The BTS members’ inclusion in the ranking is a notable example of wealth accumulation through equity ownership as opposed to short-term income from entertainment activities.

The significance lies in the fact that their assets are directly tied to corporate growth, rather than one-off compensation or advertising fees.

BTS is expected to return as a full group in 2026 , with plans for a new album release and a world tour in the spring.

During a live broadcast on Hybe’s global fan platform Weverse on Dec 21 , the group told fans, “Let’s make 2026 the year of BTS. Something really big is coming. It will be an important year”, fuelling anticipation worldwide.

Meanwhile, the total equity value held by the top 100 stock-rich individuals under 30 surged by 801 billion won, or 47.8 per cent, during the same period.

Across all age groups, the total value of shares held by these 100 individuals jumped 64.6 per cent, from 107.6 trillion won to 177.2 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong ranked first overall, with his stock assets nearly doubling from 12 trillion won to 23.4 trillion won, driven by rising share prices of Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance.

Among entertainment industry figures, Mr Bang ranked 10th overall with stock assets valued at 4.12 trillion won. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK