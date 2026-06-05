BTS Singapore concert tickets sell out on Ticketmaster, limited quantity still available on Klook

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Tickets for the Live Nation presale sold out at about 4pm on June 4.

SINGAPORE – Tickets for the Singapore leg of K-pop boy band BTS’ Arirang tour have sold out on ticketing platform Ticketmaster, about 7 hours after they went on sale on June 5.

In an update on Facebook, entertainment group Live Nation, in a joint post with One Production, said: “Tickets for BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Singapore are fully sold out on Ticketmaster!”

Ticketmaster is one of two platforms authorised to sell tickets to the shows. The other is online travel platform Klook.

Limited tickets are still available on Klook, said Live Nation in its post.

The septet – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform in Singapore on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 as part of their Arirang world tour.

The first wave of tickets, released on June 3, was limited to fans with Army Membership, an annual fan club subscription on the Weverse platform. These reportedly sold out at about 7pm that day.

The second wave, on June 4, was open to Live Nation members and began at 12pm.

At about 4pm, Live Nation, in a joint Facebook post with ONE Production, said that tickets for the round had sold out.

On June 3, at least 74,000 people were in the e-queue for the Dec 17 show five minutes after it began at 12pm.

Tickets for the shows were being offered for resale at 23 times their original price within three hours of presales opening.

Checks by The Straits Times on resale site StubHub showed that VIP tickets, which cost $388 each, were typically offered for about $900 to $7,000 each.

A reseller on StubHub was offering a VIP ticket by the stage for the show on Dec 20, a Sunday, at $8,896 – 23 times the original price.