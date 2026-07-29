BTS will not submit music for 2027 Grammy Awards consideration

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The announcement by BTS came as a surprise to many, given the group’s long pursuit of Grammy recognition.

SEOUL – BTS announced on July 29 that they will not submit their music for consideration for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 2027.

The K-pop boy band made the surprise announcement in a brief statement posted on social media, offering no further explanation for their decision.

“We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year. We hope music can be heard and embraced for what it is, beyond region or language.

“Thank you to ARMY and everyone who continues to support us,” they wrote, referring to their fandom.

The announcement came as a surprise to many, given BTS’ long pursuit of Grammy recognition. Over the years, they have repeatedly described winning a Grammy as one of their biggest career goals.

The seven-member juggernaut released Arirang in March, their long-awaited first full-length studio album in six years. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single Swim claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

They received five Grammy nominations throughout their career – including for Dynamite (2020), Butter (2022) and My Universe (2021) – but have yet to win any trophies.

In 2025, Golden, the theme song from Netflix’s 2025 animated film KPop Demon Hunters, become the first K-pop-related song to win a Grammy, taking the award for best song written for visual media.

BTS’ announcement comes after the Recording Academy unveiled in June five new categories for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including Asian Pop Music Performance, which is intended to “recognise artistic excellence in Asian pop music performance”, according to the Recording Academy.

The timing of BTS’ decision has drawn attention, as the new category has sparked debate within South Korea’s music industry over whether it represents recognition of Asian pop music or separates it from the Grammys’ traditional mainstream categories.

Some critics have argued that the Recording Academy has historically responded to the growing influence of emerging genres and regional music by creating dedicated competitive fields, citing previous expansions for Latin and R&B music.

Others have welcomed the new category as long-overdue recognition of Asian pop’s growing global impact. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK