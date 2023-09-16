BTS member V tops solo album sales in South Korea

SEOUL - BTS member V’s “Layover” is the bestselling solo album in South Korea.

V’s solo record tallied sales of 2,101,974 copies as of Thursday, announced Hanteo Chart, one of the biggest music sales trackers in the country. This marks the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop solo album and the 10th highest among all South Korean albums.

It is the first time that any solo artist’s album has racked up over two million in sales in its first week.

The latest feat extends the singer’s record on the local music charts. “Layover” sold over 1.67 million copies on its release day, setting the highest first-day sales record by any K-pop soloist in history.

Since starting off on their solo ventures last summer, BTS members have successfully proven their individual selling power.

Only five K-pop soloists have earned the million-seller title in their first week, according to Hanteo Chart data, with BTS taking the top three spots. V tops the list, followed by Jimin’s “Face” and Suga’s “D-Day”.

V came out solo last from the septet a week ago with “Layover,” an album he co-produced with Min Hee-jin, the executive producer of girl group NewJeans.

Leading the six-track album is the focus track, “Slow Dancing,” which topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 75 countries upon release.

Also included on the EP are pre-released singles, “Rainy Days” and “Love Me Again,” side-tracks “Blue” and “For Us” and a piano version of the main song. “Love Me Again” took the 96th place on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after its release on Aug 11. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK