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BTS’ Jungkook hits record 3 billion streams on Spotify, first time for Asian artiste

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Seven has stayed on its Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 153 weeks, the longest run for a solo single from an Asian singer.

Seven has stayed on its Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 153 weeks, the longest run for a solo single from an Asian singer.

PHOTO: AFP

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SEOUL - Jungkook of BTS has exceeded three billion streams on Spotify with his solo single Seven (feat. Latto), the first time an Asian artiste has reached the milestone in the platform’s history.

Seven ranks at No. 64 on Spotify’s most-streamed singles chart and has stayed on its Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 153 weeks, the longest run for a solo single from an Asian singer.

The single debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, logged 15 weeks on the main songs chart, and dominated both the Global 200 and Global excl. US charts for seven weeks straight, another first for an Asian artiste.

Seven clinched four Guinness World Records for Jungkook, including the most-streamed track on Spotify in one week for a male artist with 89,748,171 streams. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.