BTS’ Jin joins Spotify’s Billions Club

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Jin is the fourth member of BTS to join Spotify’s Billions Club.

SEOUL – Jin of K-pop group BTS made Spotify’s Billions Club with his solo single Don’t Say You Love Me.

The music platform announced the list of newest members from August, writing: “Great songs never go out of style. Welcome these classics into the Billions Club.”

Don’t Say You Love Me amassed 1 billion streams, a first for him as a solo artist, as of Aug 18. It is the lead single from his second solo EP, Echo, released in May 2025.

The restrained pop tune entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90, his third solo entry on the main songs chart, and the album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 3.

The single topped Spotify’s Daily Songs Chart Global, generating about 5.7 million streams in one day.

Jin is the fourth member of BTS to join the club, after Jungkook, Jimin and V. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK