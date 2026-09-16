BTS’ Jin joins Spotify’s Billions Club
- Jin of BTS joined Spotify’s Billions Club as his solo single Don’t Say You Love Me reached 1 billion streams by Aug 18.
- The single, from his second solo EP Echo, debuted at No. 90 on Billboard Hot 100 and the album reached No. 3 on Billboard 200.
- Jin is the fourth BTS member to join the club, following Jungkook, Jimin and V, with the single topping Spotify’s Global Daily Songs Chart with 5.7 million streams in one day.
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SEOUL – Jin of K-pop group BTS made Spotify’s Billions Club with his solo single Don’t Say You Love Me.
The music platform announced the list of newest members from August, writing: “Great songs never go out of style. Welcome these classics into the Billions Club.”
Don’t Say You Love Me amassed 1 billion streams, a first for him as a solo artist, as of Aug 18. It is the lead single from his second solo EP, Echo, released in May 2025.
The restrained pop tune entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 90, his third solo entry on the main songs chart, and the album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 3.
The single topped Spotify’s Daily Songs Chart Global, generating about 5.7 million streams in one day.
Jin is the fourth member of BTS to join the club, after Jungkook, Jimin and V. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK