Straitstimes.com header logo

BTS’ Jimin sets streaming record with Like Crazy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Like Crazy was released in March 2023 as the lead track for Jimin’s first solo set, Face.

Like Crazy was released in March 2023 as the lead track for Jimin’s first solo set, Face.

PHOTO: BIGHIT MUSIC

  • Jimin's solo single Like Crazy reached 1 billion filtered streams on Spotify, marking a record for a fully Korean song.
  • Like Crazy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and charted for five weeks, with the album peaking at No. 2 on Billboard 200.
  • The single also achieved high global success, including No. 8 on the UK Official Singles Top 100 and topping iTunes charts in 119 regions.

AI generated

SEOUL – Jimin of BTS banked one billion filtered streams on Spotify with his solo single Like Crazy, a first for a fully Korean song, Big Hit Music announced Sept 17.

Like Crazy was released in March 2023 as the lead track for his first solo set, Face.

The synth-pop tune made a chart-topping debut on Billboard’s Hot 100, the only Korean-language song from a K-pop solo act to do so in chart history.

It spent five weeks on the main songs chart while the album charted seven weeks on Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2.

On both Global 200 and Global excluding US, the single logged 60 weeks, peaking at No. 2.

It entered the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 8, the highest spot for a South Korean artist, and topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
K-pop group BTS’ agency BigHit Music to hold audition in Singapore on Oct 24 for male talent
BTS’ Jin joins Spotify’s Billions Club
See more on

South Korea

BTS

K-pop

Music

Streaming - music/video/content

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.