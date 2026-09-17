BTS’ Jimin sets streaming record with Like Crazy
- Jimin's solo single Like Crazy reached 1 billion filtered streams on Spotify, marking a record for a fully Korean song.
- Like Crazy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and charted for five weeks, with the album peaking at No. 2 on Billboard 200.
- The single also achieved high global success, including No. 8 on the UK Official Singles Top 100 and topping iTunes charts in 119 regions.
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SEOUL – Jimin of BTS banked one billion filtered streams on Spotify with his solo single Like Crazy, a first for a fully Korean song, Big Hit Music announced Sept 17.
Like Crazy was released in March 2023 as the lead track for his first solo set, Face.
The synth-pop tune made a chart-topping debut on Billboard’s Hot 100, the only Korean-language song from a K-pop solo act to do so in chart history.
It spent five weeks on the main songs chart while the album charted seven weeks on Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2.
On both Global 200 and Global excluding US, the single logged 60 weeks, peaking at No. 2.
It entered the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 8, the highest spot for a South Korean artist, and topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in all 119 regions. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK