BTS hits 1.8b views with ‘Dynamite’ music video

SEOUL - BTS has notched 1.8 billion views on YouTube for the first time with the music video for “Dynamite”, according to Big Hit Music on Feb 23.

The disco pop tune was released in August 2020 as a digital single. It is the septet’s first English-language song and debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 100, a first for a K-pop act. The single topped the main songs chart three weeks and stayed on the chart for 32 weeks in total. It also earned the band a Grammy nomination, another first in K-pop history.

The upbeat song had been streamed 700 million times in Japan as of April 2023, according to Oricon. It is the second-ever song to achieve the feat, and the first by an international artist.

