BTS’ Chile concerts face venue uncertainty after National Stadium use denied

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Tickets for all three shows reportedly sold out after going on sale in April, with each concert expected to draw more than 48,000 fans.

SEOUL – BTS’ upcoming concerts in Chile have been thrown into uncertainty after the country’s National Sports Institute declined to authorise the use of Estadio Nacional in Santiago for the group’s scheduled October shows.

The concerts, organised by promoter DG Medios, are scheduled for Oct 14, 16 and 17 as part of BTS’ Arirang world tour. Tickets for all three shows reportedly sold out after going on sale in April, with each concert expected to draw more than 48,000 fans.

According to Chilean media reports, the National Sports Institute, also known as Instituto Nacional de Deportes, decided not to approve the use of the stadium’s central field after a technical and operational review raised concerns over the impact of BTS’ planned 360-degree stage set-up.

As with other BTS concerts, the stage would be placed in the middle of the field, requiring extensive installation and dismantling work on the pitch.

In a statement to Chilean media, the institute said the decision was based “exclusively on technical and continuity criteria” related to the condition of the hybrid natural grass pitch. It said the proposed 360-degree stage would require prolonged coverage of the field, leaving insufficient recovery time before previously scheduled events, including a Chile men’s national soccer team match in November.

According to Chilean Interior Minister Claudio Alvarado on July 2, the institute had offered the production team of BTS’ concerts alternative locations within t he same radius of the stadium complex, to explore options that would allow the concerts to proceed without affecting the central field.

Sports Minister Natalia Duco said the decision does not mean the concerts will be cancelled , stressing that the venue had never been formally confirmed.

“The National Sports Institute never confirmed the dates with the official decrees that are usually issued in these cases,” said Duco on the Chilean news programme 24 Horas on July 2.

“The production company was aware and knew that we hadn’t confirmed the decree, but the tickets were sold anyway.”

Duco added that the concerts “could still proceed if the stage design were modified” to avoid disrupting the stadium’s sporting schedule.

The situation has stirred concern among fans, with less than four months remaining until the scheduled concerts in Chile. BTS’ upcoming concerts in the South American country were expected to be the group’s first since the Wings tour in March 2017.

As at press time , DG Medios had not announced whether the concerts would be relocated, reformatted or rescheduled, nor had it issued detailed guidance regarding tickets already sold.

Hybe, the agency behind K-pop boy band BTS, told The Korea Herald it was looking into the matter and would respond at a later time. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK