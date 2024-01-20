Bruno Mars adds third show on April 3; tickets to go on sale from Jan 25

SINGAPORE - Bruno Mars is set to play a third show at the Singapore National Stadium on April 3, after his April 5 and 6 shows quickly sold out on Jan 20.

Live Nation Singapore announced the additional show for the celebrated American singer-songwriter on social media on Jan 20.

The entertainment company said tickets for the “third and final show” on April 3 will go on sale from 12pm on Jan 25.

On the same day, Ticketmaster Singapore is also set to release additional tickets for pop sensation Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concerts, which will take place over 6 nights from March 2 to March 9.

Mars’ tickets are priced between $108 and $598.

The pre-sale for his first show on April 5 sold out soon after kicking off on Jan 19 at 11am.

A second show on April 6 was added to cope with “incredible demand”, Live Nation had said. But general sales tickets to both shows were quickly snapped up on Jan 20, prompting the concert organiser to add a third show on April 3.

Some fans who have not secured their tickets were happy to learn about the third show, saying they would try their luck on Jan 25.

Others lamented on social media that they will not be able to go for the additional show since it falls on a weekday.

Known for hits like Just The Way You Are and It Will Rain, Mars has a massive global fan base, with more than 32 million followers on Instagram.

The chart-topping artiste performed two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, and played his first show in Singapore at the same venue in 2014.