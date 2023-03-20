Bruce Willis’ family shares touching video of Die Hard star celebrating 68th birthday

American actress Demi Moore has shared a heartwarming video celebrating her former husband Bruce Willis’s birthday on Monday.

In the clip posted on Instagram and Twitter, Willis, whose frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was revealed by his family last month, can be seen celebrating his 68th birthday with Moore, his children and his current wife, model Emma Heming Willis.

Wearing a grey scarf around his neck, Willis looked cheery and appeared to be enjoying himself with his loved ones, as they sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday” before he blew out candles on a pie.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the video. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

On Twitter, the video was viewed over 2.5 million times in the first four hours after it was put up. It was also retweeted over 6,500 times, and garnered close to 2,000 replies and over 70,000 likes. Many users wished Willis happy birthday and sent their love to him.

User TinaMarie said: “What a precious moment that you’ll all treasure for years to come. Happy Birthday #BruceWillis! What a great family you have.”

Known for his role in the Die Hard movie franchise, the American actor stepped away from Hollywood in March 2022, before his family announced his dementia in a media statement. The video of Sunday’s celebration is the first the family has posted of him since then.

One of Willis’ three daughters with Moore, Scout, also shared the same video on social media.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, frontotemporal dementia occurs when one’s nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are lost, causing the lobes to shrink.

After the lobes have shrunk, a person with this disease may experience significant changes in personality, behaviour and emotion, as well as language difficulties.

The life expectancy for someone diagnosed with this form of dementia is about six to eight years.