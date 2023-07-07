Britney Spears says she was slapped by Victor Wembanyama's security

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears knows what it’s like to be the subject of fans’ affection. And when she turned the tables on Wednesday night and approached NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, she claims she was slapped by a team security official.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Thursday that Las Vegas police responded to an altercation at the Aria, a resort on the Las Vegas Strip, to investigate a potential battery.

The newspaper said police took a report but didn’t write any citations or make any arrests, and they are not treating the case as a criminal matter.

In a statement, the 41-year-old pop star said a Spurs’ security person backhanded her in the face.

It was not clear on Thursday if Spears and her team will pursue the issue with civil action.

Spurs security apologised to Spears, and the security teams from each side huddled, Us Weekly reported.

Earlier on Thursday, TMZ reported that when Spears recognised the 19-year-old Wembanyama in the crowd, she walked toward him and tapped his shoulder, apparently hoping to take a photo with him.

At that point, a Spurs security team member backhanded the pop star, knocking her to the ground and sending her glasses flying.

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world,” Spears said in a statement she released on social media. “Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will. ...”

Wembanyama said on Thursday that he had no idea it was Spears who grabbed him until later on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel ... I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Wembanyama told reporters at the team’s practice at a Las Vegas high school.

“At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”