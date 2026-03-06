Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singer Britney Spears, the sole occupant of the vehicle, “showed signs of impairment” due to the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.

– Singer Britney Spears was arrested on the night of March 4 in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has confirmed to Reuters.

The CHP’s Ventura Communications Centre received a report at around 8.48pm local time on March 4 of a black BMW travelling erratically at a high speed . Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop.

The CHP said Spears, the sole occupant of the vehicle, “showed signs of impairment” due to the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. It added that she underwent a series of field sobriety tests.

Spears was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail late on March 4 .

In 2007, she was charged with one count of hit-and-run causing property damage and one count of driving without a valid California driving licence , both misdemeanours.

Spears regained control of her personal life and her money in 2021 when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly.

The Piece Of Me singer begged the court for months to terminate the conservatorship that governed her personal life and US$60 million estate since 2008.

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by her father Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalised for undisclosed mental health issues.

Interest in the case was propelled in the past year by documentaries and the #FreeBritney movement of fans who questioned why the singer needed such restrictions while she was touring around the world and earning millions of dollars. REUTERS