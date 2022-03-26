British Vogue puts Queen Elizabeth II on cover to mark Platinum Jubilee

LONDON • A young Queen Elizabeth II appears on the front cover of British Vogue for its April issue, in what the fashion magazine said was a tribute to the monarch's Platinum Jubilee this year.

The picture in black and white was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in the early years of her 70-year reign.

Mr Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017, was married to the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, between 1960 and 1978.

It is the first time the Queen appears in photographic form on the magazine's cover, having previously featured in illustrations marking her marriage to Prince Phillip in 1947 as well as for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

She made her first appearance in Vogue, aged one, in 1927 when she was pictured at her mother's knee.

"British Vogue pays special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen by looking back on its own unique relationship with the monarch during her 70 years on the throne," the magazine said in a statement.

The issue, which goes on sale next Tuesday, has twin covers with the other depicting The Queen's Gambit (2020) actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a replica of the George IV State Diadem.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 96 next month, marked her Platinum Jubilee last month.

The British government has planned four days of celebrations from June 2 to 5.

REUTERS