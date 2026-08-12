British singer Rod Stewart cancels tour dates after heart surgery

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Rod Stewart has “successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure”, a message posted on his Instagram page said.

LONDON – British rock star Rod Stewart, 81, has cancelled forthcoming US tour dates after having a heart operation, his social media announced.

A message posted late on Aug 11 on his Instagram page said the raspy-voiced rocker, known for hits such as Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, has “successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure”.

This procedure is to widen blocked or narrowed coronary arteries by interesting a tube that allows blood to flow more freely.

He had been due to play a series of US tour dates in August , including in Las Vegas.

Now, “on the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage,” his management said.

“Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

The spiky-haired singer and songwriter, who had a string of megahits in the 1970s and 1980s, has kept up a busy touring schedule despite his age.

He wrote in 2025: “I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair and can run 100 metres (330 feet) in 18 seconds.”

Stewart has recently cancelled several US shows over ill-health, however, most recently on Oct 9 in Cincinnati, described at the time as due to “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure”.

In June, he cancelled a concert in California at the last moment after contracting laryngitis, but faced criticism for attending a World Cup match the next day.

Later in June, he was seen receiving oxygen during a show in Utah and told the audience he had nearly fainted. AFP