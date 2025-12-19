Straitstimes.com header logo

British rapper Central Cee set for debut Singapore concert in 2026

The rapper will perform at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE - Fans of Central Cee, mark your calendars for March 18, 2026, for the rapper’s one-night only concert in Singapore.

The British rapper who needs No Introduction is set to take the stage at Pasir Panjang Power Station in the final stop of his Can’t Rush Greatness world tour.

Central Cee’s latest studio album of the same name dropped in early 2025, with hits like BAND4BAND and GBP, growing the artiste to over 12 Million Views on YouTube.

Early bird tickets priced at $158 go live at 10am on Dec 23. Standard tickets are priced at $188, with VIP tickets available at $368. All tickets can be purchased via

Book My Show

.

The rap sensation’s other stops in Asia will include Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines.

Fans can expect to Pull Up for a night of Limitless vibes and UK Rap as Central Cee brings his biggest hits to the stage.

