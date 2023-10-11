British band The 1975 claims it was ‘briefly imprisoned’ after kiss at KL music festival

British pop-rock band The 1975 was “briefly imprisoned” in Malaysia, after its frontman Matty Healy criticised the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws and kissed a bandmate onstage at a music festival in Kuala Lumpur.

Healy made this claim during a 10-minute speech at the band’s performance in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday night. A video of the speech was posted on the band’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

In July, Malaysian authorities cancelled a three-day Good Vibes Festival (GVF) featuring the band and other performers, after Healy criticised the government for criminalising same-sex relationships.

After his criticisms, Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald kissed onstage. The 1975 was banned from performing in Malaysia and the band cancelled subsequent concerts in Taiwan and Indonesia.

In his speech in Fort Worth, Healy addressed the “liberal outrage” against its band. He said that many people who “appear to be liberal people contended that the performance was an insensitive display of hostility against the cultural customs of the Malaysian government, and that the kiss was a performative gesture of allyship”.

To call the band’s performance colonialism “is a complete inversion of the word’s meaning, he said. “We have no (power) at all to enforce will on anyone in Malaysia. In fact, it was the Malaysian authorities who briefly imprisoned us”.

He told his fans in Texas that they had “drawn the short straw”.

“You’ve gotten the show where I’ve genuinely stopped caring... I don’t mind hollow shallow accusations of being racist or stuff like that, it kind of allows the show to do what it’s designed to do – expose inconsistencies and hypocrisies, I use myself to do that,” he said.

“The 1975 did not waltz in Malaysia unannounced... (We) were invited to headline a festival by a government who had full knowledge of the band with its well publicised political views and its routine stage show,” he said.

“Malaysian festival organisers’ familiarity with the band was the basis of our invitation.”

Healy said the kiss was “not a stunt simply meant to provoke the government”.

“It was an ongoing part of The 1975 stage show, which has been performed many times prior. Similarly, we chose to not change our set that night to play pro-freedom of speech, pro-gay songs,” he said.

“To eliminate any routine part of the show in an effort to appease the Malaysian authorities’ bigoted views of LGBTQ people would be a passive endorsement of those politics.”