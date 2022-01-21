Bring on the tough roles, says Ozark actress Julia Garner

The one thing she did not expect was Sorokin's soft-spokenness. "I imagined her to be kind of aggressive, but she isn't. It was slightly intimidating though, because as soon as the conversation got tense for a split second, you could tell that could go the opposite (way) too."

That said, Garner's approach to a character is always grounded in a policy of no judgment.

"If you carry around that energy, that's going to be on screen. The screen doesn't lie, cameras can't lie. The audience has to be willing to understand. They don't have to like your character, but they have to be willing to understand why your character did certain things."

Her studious dedication to understanding and, ultimately, embodying the characters she plays, along with her appreciation for art, are products of her upbringing in the Bronx - in a family where creativity, discussion and debate were feverishly encouraged.

"I would describe my childhood as highly creative and loud," Garner says. "There were a lot of creative discussions happening and it was a very New York childhood - loud and opinionated."

She attributes her artistic taste and curiosity in people to her parents' professions - her mother was a comedienne before she became a therapist, and her father is a painter and a teacher - as well as teachers who have influenced her from a young age.

Not dissimilar to her acting, fashion is something Garner dissects in layers. The face of Prada's latest Holiday campaign traces her early fascination with the medium to her grandmother, whom she says had exquisite taste and amazing style.

"My grandmother was my style icon. What I love about that generation is that they're always dressing up. I think there's something really nice about that because it's a sign of respect. These days, everyone's just wearing sweatpants everywhere or trying to look so cool."

The frivolity of fashion is something she leans into. "Clothes shouldn't be that serious," she says, while allowing that "you can have serious clothing, like serious movies, which are still entertainment in a way".

Her personal style, she says, is classic and timeless, but with a difference. "I'm not crazy about cookie-cutter stuff. I like it when my outfit has an edge to it."

Originality seems to run through all pillars of her being. Like the characters she is drawn to, she makes her own rules in life.

When asked about her relationship with Foster, 37, whom she married at New York City Hall in 2019, she recounts a timeline that starts with their first introduction at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. It moves on to a spot of interaction on Instagram, spending two Christmases as friends in Cleveland with each other's families, getting together as a couple by the third Christmas and getting engaged 10 months later.

"It sounds like a Christmas movie," she says with a laugh.

Noting the ease of their relationship, Garner says that since Foster is a musician and also creative, "there are certain things that are just so easy" and "he understands being somebody who's making art". Asked what she loves the most about their relationship, she answers without hesitation, "Mark's heart".

So what is next? After splitting time between Atlanta, where Ozark was filmed, and Los Angeles, where she spent downtime during the pandemic, a return to the Big Apple, where she is looking for an apartment, is imminent.

She is excited about the release of her projects, though she says she is trepidatious to plan beyond what she can control.

"I don't want to say I'm looking forward to anything because I don't know what's going to happen with the world. That's what I've learnt with Covid-19. But my hopes are that things are really going to get back to normal at full weight."

• This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts.