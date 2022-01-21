Bring on the tough roles, says Ozark actress Julia Garner

American actress Julia Garner has a habit of doing many things concurrently. Apart from sitting for magazine covers and apartment hunting, the 27-year-old has just wrapped filming for two Netflix series: crime series Ozark (2017 to present) and the highly anticipated Shonda Rhimes-produced miniseries, Inventing Anna.
In the first part of the fourth and final season of Ozark released on Netflix today, Garner reprises her Emmy-winning role as the hot-headed riot Ruth Langmore, a member of a criminal family. She was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020.
Inventing Anna, a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article, is slated to premiere on Feb 11. Garner plays Anna Sorokin, the 31-year-old Russian who posed as German heiress Anna Delvey and left a trail of swindled hotels, banks and Manhattan's wealthy elite in her wake between 2013 and 2017.
To say Garner lends a magnetism to intense, unconventional roles is an understatement. But is it intentional? "I look at scripts and I'm, like, this isn't complex enough. When it's complex, there's more stuff to do," she says over the telephone from New York.
Our hour-long conversation is intermittently interrupted by the snoring of Biz, the English bulldog she owns with her husband Mark Foster, lead singer of indie pop band Foster The People.
Filming both roles at the same time during a pandemic, prevaccine, and with two complicated accents that are worlds apart - Langmore speaks in a deep Southern American drawl while Sorokin does British English with American musicality and sprinklings of German and Russian inclination - was challenging, Garner admits.
"It was a moment in time that I'll remember forever because it was so difficult. I didn't even have time to think about how crazy it was."
She credits her Ozark co-star and mentor, veteran actress Laura Linney, for helping her get through the intense dual filming schedules.
Linney had shared with her a piece of simple advice that she now lives by: "It's one bite at a time, take it hour by hour."
For Garner, preparation for the role in Inventing Anna involved a meticulous study of the magazine article on which the show is based, and reviewing the limited but valuable footage acquired by powerhouse creator and producer Rhimes - some of which were taken during Sorokin's first few weeks in prison.
But it was the scheduled meetings with Sorokin when she was behind bars that helped the actress most with the development of the character. "She's funny," Garner recalls. "I kind of expected that, but she's hilarious. I also expected her to be intelligent and was surprised because she's like a straight-up genius."
The one thing she did not expect was Sorokin's soft-spokenness. "I imagined her to be kind of aggressive, but she isn't. It was slightly intimidating though, because as soon as the conversation got tense for a split second, you could tell that could go the opposite (way) too."
That said, Garner's approach to a character is always grounded in a policy of no judgment.
"If you carry around that energy, that's going to be on screen. The screen doesn't lie, cameras can't lie. The audience has to be willing to understand. They don't have to like your character, but they have to be willing to understand why your character did certain things."
Her studious dedication to understanding and, ultimately, embodying the characters she plays, along with her appreciation for art, are products of her upbringing in the Bronx - in a family where creativity, discussion and debate were feverishly encouraged.
"I would describe my childhood as highly creative and loud," Garner says. "There were a lot of creative discussions happening and it was a very New York childhood - loud and opinionated."
She attributes her artistic taste and curiosity in people to her parents' professions - her mother was a comedienne before she became a therapist, and her father is a painter and a teacher - as well as teachers who have influenced her from a young age.
Not dissimilar to her acting, fashion is something Garner dissects in layers. The face of Prada's latest Holiday campaign traces her early fascination with the medium to her grandmother, whom she says had exquisite taste and amazing style.
"My grandmother was my style icon. What I love about that generation is that they're always dressing up. I think there's something really nice about that because it's a sign of respect. These days, everyone's just wearing sweatpants everywhere or trying to look so cool."
The frivolity of fashion is something she leans into. "Clothes shouldn't be that serious," she says, while allowing that "you can have serious clothing, like serious movies, which are still entertainment in a way".
Her personal style, she says, is classic and timeless, but with a difference. "I'm not crazy about cookie-cutter stuff. I like it when my outfit has an edge to it."
Originality seems to run through all pillars of her being. Like the characters she is drawn to, she makes her own rules in life.
When asked about her relationship with Foster, 37, whom she married at New York City Hall in 2019, she recounts a timeline that starts with their first introduction at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. It moves on to a spot of interaction on Instagram, spending two Christmases as friends in Cleveland with each other's families, getting together as a couple by the third Christmas and getting engaged 10 months later.
"It sounds like a Christmas movie," she says with a laugh.
Noting the ease of their relationship, Garner says that since Foster is a musician and also creative, "there are certain things that are just so easy" and "he understands being somebody who's making art". Asked what she loves the most about their relationship, she answers without hesitation, "Mark's heart".
So what is next? After splitting time between Atlanta, where Ozark was filmed, and Los Angeles, where she spent downtime during the pandemic, a return to the Big Apple, where she is looking for an apartment, is imminent.
She is excited about the release of her projects, though she says she is trepidatious to plan beyond what she can control.
"I don't want to say I'm looking forward to anything because I don't know what's going to happen with the world. That's what I've learnt with Covid-19. But my hopes are that things are really going to get back to normal at full weight."
• This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; and harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The January 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.