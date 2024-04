SINGAPORE – Ms Elizabeth Wee, 23, is a cool big sister. She takes her youngest sibling, Victoria Wee, to the games arcade and ice-skating rink, and gives the 11-year-old advice, when asked, on how to deal with friendship problems.

But the older sibling does not hesitate to point out if Victoria is doing something wrong – whether it is whining or trying to push past her 8pm bedtime – especially when Victoria was younger.