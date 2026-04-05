Breaking the silence on pet dementia – and what owners can do about it

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Dr Daphne Ang of The Animal Perspective Veterinary Behaviour Clinic says various treatments can significantly slow the progression of pet dementia.

SINGAPORE – As veterinary medicine advances, pets are living longer lives. This means that they spend a significant part of their lives in old age.

This increased longevity brings a new challenge: dementia, also known as cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS) , a serious condition involving age-related cognitive decline.

Pet dementia is remarkably similar to Alzheimer’s in humans.

As pets age, the capacity of the body’s natural repair and defence mechanisms is reduced, leading to the accumulation of toxic substances (free radicals and oxygen reactive species). This “oxidative stress” damages brain cells.

The brain begins to accumulate a sticky protein called amyloid plaques. These plaques act like roadblocks between brain cells, preventing the sending and receiving of signals correctly.

The outcome is a severe set of distressing behavioural changes that reflects the loss of mental and social function. CDS is a fundamental quality-of-life concern for both pets and their owners.

The hidden epidemic

Pet dementia is an unspoken crisis. Published studies indicate that 14 to over 70 per cent of dogs aged eight and older suffer from some level of cognitive decline.

In cats, the numbers are even more striking, with roughly one-third of cats aged 11 to 14 showing signs, with numbers increasing to 50 per cent for cats over the age of 15.

Despite these high numbers, there is a significant disparity between the number of pets suffering from the disease and those receiving effective treatment.

Many owners mistakenly normalise symptoms as an inevitable part of the ageing process.

Because they often believe nothing can be done, they frequently fail to mention these changes to their veterinarians. This leads to the condition being chronically under-diagnosed and under-treated.

The resulting response is often humane euthanasia.

Fortunately, there are now tools available to screen, protect and preserve the brain function of ageing pets. Early intervention is key to prevention and treating this debilitating condition .

Recognise the red flags

At the outset, to help owners identify potential early onset of the condition , veterinarians use specific checklists to track hallmark signs:

DISHAA (Dogs): Disorientation, interaction changes, sleep-wake cycle shifts, house-soiling, activity changes and anxiety.

VISHDAAL (Cats): Covers similar ground but highlights vocalisation (excessive howling, especially at night) and learning/memory loss.

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosis is typically a diagnosis of exclusion. Many of the symptoms described can be caused by other medical conditions.

A visit to the veterinarian is critical to rule out potential medical causes of behaviour change.

Referral to a veterinary neurologist for advanced brain imaging (like magnetic resonance imaging ) or a veterinary behaviourist to manage the anxiety and behavioural changes associated with the decline can also be necessary .

While there is no cure, various treatments can significantly slow the progression.

1. Diet

Specialised veterinary diets are enriched with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and medium-chain triglycerides, which provide alternative energy for ageing brain cells.

2. Enrichment (Cognitive therapy)

In addition to maintaining physical health, interacting with your pet regularly through play, interactive toys and regular exercise can also provide mental stimulation.

3. Medications

While selegiline is a medication approved for CDS treatment in North America, these days, many other behaviour medications can also help alleviate symptoms.

4. Supplements

Supplements may help support membrane health, combat oxidative stress, enhance and even repair damaged cells. Consult your veterinarian before starting any supplements.

Do not wait for your pet to become a stranger in its own home. Early screening is the most powerful tool pet owners have. By being proactive, you can ensure your beloved pets live healthier, fuller and more connected lives throughout their golden years.