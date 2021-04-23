Boss and Russell Athletic team up to launch capsule collection of athleisure and smart casual wear

SINGAPORE - German fashion house Boss has joined hands with American sportswear label Russell Athletic for a capsule collection.

Launched on Apr 22 in Singapore, the new Boss x Russell Athletic collaboration features a melange of unisex athleisure and smart-casual wear - from sweatshirts to tapered-fit shorts and even face masks.

This will be the first of two capsule collections in the collaboration, with the second one slated for September this year.

Vice president of Russell Athletic Ricardo Aranda says: "Innovation and reinvention are important to Russell Athletic and Boss, and we're really excited about what we've created together as a result."

"By finding inspiration in both brands' archives and exploring the creativity inherent in tailoring and sportswear, we've made a collection that's fit for a new generation."

Modelled after a basketball court, an exhibition showcasing the collection will be situated outside Mandarin Gallery until May 10.

Besides having backdrops for photo opportunities, an augmented reality (AR) basketball game will also be available to the public via a QR code at the exhibition grounds. The top three scorers each week will win an exclusive Boss x Russell Athletic basketball.

Also as part of its launch, a basketball-inspired film featuring the likes of models Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, and actor Keith Powers dancing and posing in apparel from the collection was released last month.

Here in Singapore, players from the professional basketball team Singapore Slingers fronted its social media campaign on Instagram which launched on Apr 19.

Managing director of Hugo Boss Southeast Asia Steven Lam says: "Sports has always been a major influence within our Boss collections. So with the Boss x Russell Athletic collection, it was only natural to involve the Singapore Slingers in our social media campaign, showcasing off-court fashion on our national basketball players."

He adds that the sports team has an active community outreach programme where they conduct basketball clinics for the younger generation and hopes that this campaign will be able to showcase them as "inspirations to young players in Singapore".



The exhibition showcase for the Boss x Russell Athletic collection outside Mandarin Gallery. PHOTO: BOSS



The players involved in the campaign, too, are excited about the collection.

Slinger Lavin Raj says: "This collaboration has taken a nostalgic approach, bringing in both the classic and modern attitudes which people are looking for."

Retro-inspired designs and looser, relaxed cuts offer a throwback to the vintage fashion that young people now so appreciate.

Hugo Boss chief brand officer Ingo Wilts says that vintage will never run out of style, especially in times of change like now when people "tend to look back at the past even more".

The resurgence of relaxed fashion has been underscored by a global shift towards more comfortable and casual apparel as the pandemic kept most people indoors and working from home in the past year.

And even as the Covid-19 restrictions ease up and more people are headed back to the office, the casualisation of apparel continues to be an upward-going fashion trend.

"Casualisation is increasingly important to Boss, and we've seen our customer looking for that from us during the pandemic," Mr Wilts says.

"Therefore, this collaboration is a continuation of our search for new ways to embrace a more relaxed aesthetic, ensure relevancy, and resonate with what consumers are looking for right now."