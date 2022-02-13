Border restrictions keep wedding bells at bay

More men here are seeking Vietnamese wives, but online courtships prove tricky because face-to-face meetings are a no-go

Travel Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Mr M. Abedin, 52, always thought he would have children.

It was one of those things he assumed would fall into place when the time was right.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 13, 2022, with the headline Border restrictions keep wedding bells at bay.

