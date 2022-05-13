Bookmark This! Podcast: The International Booker Prize

ST's literary podcasters: Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho (left) and arts correspondent Toh Wen Li take on six books shortlisted for the International Booker Prize PHOTO: OLIVIA HO AND TOH WEN LI
and
Updated
Published
34 min ago

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li take on six books shortlisted for the International Booker Prize – from  Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk’s sweeping novel The Books Of Jacob to Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb Of Sand, the first Hindi-language novel shortlisted for the award.

Highlights(click/tap above):

1:31 The Books of Jacob, by Olga Tokarczuk

9:10: Cursed Bunny, by Bora Chung

10:34 A New Name: Septology Six to Seven, by Jon Fosse

11:58 Heaven, by Mieko Kawakami

12:20 Elena Knows, by Claudia Pineiro

12:53 The Tomb of Sand, by Geetanjali Shree

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

