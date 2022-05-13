Bookmark This! Podcast: The International Booker Prize

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li take on six books shortlisted for the International Booker Prize – from Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk’s sweeping novel The Books Of Jacob to Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb Of Sand, the first Hindi-language novel shortlisted for the award.
Highlights(click/tap above):
1:31 The Books of Jacob, by Olga Tokarczuk
9:10: Cursed Bunny, by Bora Chung
10:34 A New Name: Septology Six to Seven, by Jon Fosse
11:58 Heaven, by Mieko Kawakami
12:20 Elena Knows, by Claudia Pineiro
12:53 The Tomb of Sand, by Geetanjali Shree
Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang and Eden Soh
Edited by: Paxton Pang
