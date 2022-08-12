Bookmark This! Podcast: Novels about Asians in diaspora who break the rules

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two novels about Asians in diaspora who know the rules and how to break them: Portrait Of A Thief by Grace D. Li, and Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen.
Highlights(click/tap above):
1:49 Portrait Of A Thief, by Grace D. Li
6:50 Counterfeit, by Kirstin Chen
Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Soh Yu Qiang
Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWas
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Olivia Ho's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW
Follow Olivia Ho on Instagram: @ohomatopoeia
Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#bookmarkthis!