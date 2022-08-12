Bookmark This! Podcast: Novels about Asians in diaspora who break the rules

Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li (left) and Olivia Ho discuss Portrait Of A Thief by Grace D. Li and Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen in the latest episode of their podcast, Bookmark This!. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two novels about Asians in diaspora who know the rules and how to break them: Portrait Of A Thief by Grace D. Li, and Counterfeit by Kirstin Chen.

1:49 Portrait Of A Thief, by Grace D. Li

6:50 Counterfeit, by Kirstin Chen

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Soh Yu Qiang

