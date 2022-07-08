Bookmark This! Podcast: Novel romances that defy stereotypes

Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li (left) and Olivia Ho read You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi, Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus and Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic by Lauren Ho. PHOTO: OLIVIA HO AND TOH WEN LI
(Clockwise from left) Arts correspondent Toh Wen Li, assistant Life editor Olivia Ho and podcast producer Eden Soh in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: ERNEST LUIS
Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at three romance novels whose characters fly in the face of stereotypes: Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic by Lauren Ho, You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi, and Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.

1:25 Lucie Yi Is Not A Romantic, by Lauren Ho

7:45 You Made A Fool Of Death With Your Beauty, by Akwaeke Emezi

10:50 Lessons In Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus.

Produced by: Olivia Ho (oliviaho@sph.com.sg), Toh Wen Li (tohwenli@sph.com.sg) and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

