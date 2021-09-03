Bookmark This! Podcast: New novels by International Booker Prize-winners David Diop and David Grossman

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times' journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at new novels from International Booker Prize-winners - At Night All Blood Is Black, which made David Diop the first French author and the first of African heritage to win the prize this year, and More Than I Love My Life, Israeli author David Grossman’s first novel since winning the prize in 2017.

Listen at the following timestamps:

1. More Than I Love My Life: (2:18) 

2. At Night All Blood Is Black: (7:35)

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Muhammad Hadyu Abd Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Penelope Lee

Topics: 