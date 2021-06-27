Bookmark This! Ep 22: Lurkers and lingering spirits

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two new genre-bending novels that mix horror and humour - Black Water Sister by Malaysian author Zen Cho and Lurkers by Singapore-born film-maker Sandi Tan.
Listen at str.sg/3Z3P
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani
Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:
Apple Podcasts: str.sg/JWae
Spotify: str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: str.sg/Ju4n
Website: str.sg/stpodcasts
Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg