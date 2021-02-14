Bookmark This! Ep 19: Written in the stars

In this Valentine's Day episode of The Straits Times literary podcast, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li visit star-crossed lovers old and new, whether in Ian McEwan's tragic novel Atonement or hot-off-the-press home-grown anthology A View Of Stars. Listen at str.sg/JrKw

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

