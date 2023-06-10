Book review: Wenyan Lu’s captivating debut tracks a rural Chinese woman’s journey of self-discovery

The Funeral Cryer
By Wenyan Lu
Fiction/Allen & Unwin/Hardcover/366 pages/$35/Amazon/4 out of 5 stars
Wenyan Lu’s debut novel, The Funeral Cryer, immerses readers in a captivating tale about an unnamed middle-aged woman’s journey to self-fulfilment.
