Book on Albert Winsemius reveals the man behind Singapore's economic magic

SINGAPORE - In 1960, Dutch economist Albert Winsemius led the United Nations Development Programme's first mission to Singapore to advise its government on industrialisation. On his second visit one year later, he studied maps of Singapore, then took his team to a hilltop overlooking the swampy Jurong River.
After a long silence, he declared confidently: "Here, it is going to happen."
That moment marked the beginning of Singapore's economic transformation and the start of Dr Winsemius' journey with a country he would come to consider his second home.
He would visit Singapore twice yearly for the next 20 years as its economic adviser - a role described in exhaustive detail in the book Albert Winsemius And Singapore: Here It Is Going To Happen.
Its author Euston Quah - Albert Winsemius Chair professor of economics and director of the Economic Growth Centre at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) - says Dr Winsemius may not have been a Nobel prize-winning economist, but he was the best match for Singapore as he did not see himself as someone with absolute knowledge.
He did not blindly adopt development theories such as the import substitution model of replacing foreign imports with domestic production, which was then the norm for developing countries.
"He was focused on embracing the world and brought in a lot of multinational companies," says Prof Quah, citing corporations such as Shell, Esso and Philips.
Nor was Dr Winsemius an armchair theorist. Drawing from his experience as a civil servant in the Netherlands, he knew that one had to address the political, and not just economic, constraints faced by countries. Prof Quah says: "He took care of his stakeholders and took real effort to study their wants and objectives."
Dr Winsemius would become well-known for his policy achievements - planting the seeds of the National Wages Council, promoting a pro-business climate, boosting vocational and technical training and moving Singapore up the value chain.
By the time he retired as economic adviser to Singapore in 1983, he would express his high level of confidence in the Government of the day, having worked closely with pioneering leaders such as Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Dr Goh Keng Swee.
But that was not his first impression when he arrived in the city-state in the early 1960s. As he recalled in an interview: "It was bewildering. There were strikes about nothing. There were communist-inspired riots almost every day and everywhere.
"After a couple of months, the pessimism within our commission reached appalling heights."
After wrestling with high unemployment in the 1960s, Singapore was approaching full employment in 1970. Dr Winsemius felt that it was time to transition to more capital- and knowledge-intensive economic activities.
He pushed to train and educate the local workforce and boost productivity, instead of over-relying on foreign labour. The Economic Development Board, for example, set up training institutes and worked with companies to send young workers for apprenticeship programmes in the United States, Europe and Japan.
At more than 950 pages long, the book may be a tough slog for casual readers. But thanks to a three-year-long effort by Prof Quah and his co-authors - NTU research associates Luke Nursultan Iuldashov and Zach Lee - it is generously peppered with anecdotes of the man most Singaporeans know only from his work for the Government.
The authors sifted through archives and spoke to current and former politicians, senior civil servants and Dr Winsemius' family. Mr Pieter Winsemius, Dr Winsemius' son and a retired Dutch politician, supplied old family photographs and materials.
The book was not written in chronological order. Mr Iuldashov, 28, says the authors did not wish to an impose a narrative on the reader. Instead, they chose a "mosaic" format which is part biography, part analysis and part reminiscence.
One recollection by his grandson Robbert Aeyelts Averink, for example, describes how "Albert always dressed meticulously in suit and tie, even when he was enjoying pancakes".
And while one would have expected an economic adviser of the 1960s to pursue growth at all costs, Dr Winsemius displayed an environmental and social awareness that was ahead of his time.
In 1967, he intervened to prevent Pulau Blakang Mati from being turned into a petrochemical complex, personally flying to New York to explain to the board of oil giant Esso why they should go to Jurong instead.
Pulau Blakang Mati was repurposed into a tourist island, Sentosa.
Prof Quah observes Dr Winsemius knew "there would come a time when Singapore would be rich and people would need an outlet for recreation and leisure".
Moreover, he felt that the island was too close to mainland Singapore to be transformed into a pollutive oil refinery.
After he retired, Singapore ministers continued to call on him at The Hague in the Netherlands to chat about old times and seek his opinions.
He died of pneumonia in 1996 at the age of 86 in The Hague.
Presaging today's divided world, he demonstrated a clear-eyed understanding that inequality can stoke political unrest and destroy a nation's social fabric.
As he told the now-defunct Singapore Monitor newspaper in 1984: "Only when every young Singaporean can go to the level of education which he needs. Only when every Singaporean can establish a family and have children. Only when every Singaporean can find a job that he can do to his best capacity.
"Only when he can grow old without financial worries. Only when he can get sick without loss of pay. And only when he can afford to die without financial worries for his wife and children, then you have really a Singapore."
- Albert Winsemius And Singapore: Here It Is Going To Happen ($65) is available here