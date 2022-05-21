Book on Albert Winsemius reveals the man behind Singapore's economic magic

SINGAPORE - In 1960, Dutch economist Albert Winsemius led the United Nations Development Programme's first mission to Singapore to advise its government on industrialisation. On his second visit one year later, he studied maps of Singapore, then took his team to a hilltop overlooking the swampy Jurong River.

After a long silence, he declared confidently: "Here, it is going to happen."

That moment marked the beginning of Singapore's economic transformation and the start of Dr Winsemius' journey with a country he would come to consider his second home.

He would visit Singapore twice yearly for the next 20 years as its economic adviser - a role described in exhaustive detail in the book Albert Winsemius And Singapore: Here It Is Going To Happen.

Its author Euston Quah - Albert Winsemius Chair professor of economics and director of the Economic Growth Centre at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) - says Dr Winsemius may not have been a Nobel prize-winning economist, but he was the best match for Singapore as he did not see himself as someone with absolute knowledge.

He did not blindly adopt development theories such as the import substitution model of replacing foreign imports with domestic production, which was then the norm for developing countries.

"He was focused on embracing the world and brought in a lot of multinational companies," says Prof Quah, citing corporations such as Shell, Esso and Philips.