Body odour, a baby voice, being too clingy: Poll reveals common relationship ‘icks’

SINGAPORE – Wondering why you cannot find love? Maybe it is time to buy a new deodorant and relook the way you communicate.
A survey of 2,000 adults in Britain has found that half of them have broken up with their partner because of an “ick” – the spontaneous feeling of disgust you get when someone you are attracted to does something off-putting.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, The Straits Times highlights 40 of biggest relationship icks that got people dumped:
1. Smelling bad
2. Pretending to be more knowledgeable about something than they actually are
3. Being overbearing and rude
4. Double texting (sending a secondary text if you have not responded after the first one)
5. Having bad teeth
6. Being rude to a waiter
7. Living in a mess
8. Having dirty fingernails
9. Chewing with their mouth open
10. Being too clingy
11. Talking too loudly
12. Eating and talking at the same time
13. Being obsessed with their star signs
14. Having long fingernails
15. Putting on a baby voice
16. Wearing too much make-up
17. Breathing heavily
18. Oversharing on social media
19. Referring to themselves in third person
20. Having a bad tattoo
21. Wearing a weird-coloured lipstick
22. Wearing shoes that are too dirty
23. Having an Instagram account for their pet
24. Referring to their football team as “we”
25. Clapping when an airplane lands
26. Wearing bad jeans
27. Wearing sunglasses indoors
28. Taking longer than you to get ready
29. Having too many shirt buttons undone
30. Wearing shoes you do not like
31. Living with parents
32. Not wearing socks with shoes
33. Wanting to share food on the first date
34. Wearing a tacky watch
35. Using emojis in texts
36. Wearing socks to bed
37. Not paying on the first date
38. Wearing creased clothes
39. Saying pet names like “honey” or “baby”
40. Pronouncing late English singer David Bowie’s name wrong