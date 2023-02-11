Body odour, a baby voice, being too clingy: Poll reveals common relationship ‘icks’

SINGAPORE – Wondering why you cannot find love? Maybe it is time to buy a new deodorant and relook the way you communicate.

A survey of 2,000 adults in Britain has found that half of them have broken up with their partner because of an “ick” – the spontaneous feeling of disgust you get when someone you are attracted to does something off-putting.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, The Straits Times highlights 40 of biggest relationship icks that got people dumped:

1. Smelling bad

2. Pretending to be more knowledgeable about something than they actually are

3. Being overbearing and rude

4. Double texting (sending a secondary text if you have not responded after the first one)

5. Having bad teeth

6. Being rude to a waiter

7. Living in a mess

8. Having dirty fingernails

9. Chewing with their mouth open

10. Being too clingy

11. Talking too loudly

12. Eating and talking at the same time

13. Being obsessed with their star signs

14. Having long fingernails

15. Putting on a baby voice

16. Wearing too much make-up

17. Breathing heavily

18. Oversharing on social media

19. Referring to themselves in third person

20. Having a bad tattoo