Blow new life into old glass

Glass is heated and moulded by artisans at Kenya's Kitengela Hot Glass studio in Tuala, Kajiado. Founded by Britain-born glass artist Anselm Croze, the studio turns glass scraps into objects such as furniture and art.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The studio says it melts 150kg of old glass a day. The recycled glass can be transformed into sculptures (above), glassware as well as wind chimes, some of which are sold by the studio. It also holds demonstrations on its glass-recycling efforts and offers visitors glass-blowing experiences.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The studio says it melts 150kg of old glass a day. The recycled glass can be transformed into sculptures, glassware (above) as well as wind chimes, some of which are sold by the studio. It also holds demonstrations on its glass-recycling efforts and offers visitors glass-blowing experiences.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The studio says it melts 150kg of old glass a day. The recycled glass can be transformed into sculptures, glassware as well as wind chimes (above), some of which are sold by the studio. It also holds demonstrations on its glass-recycling efforts and offers visitors glass-blowing experiences.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
