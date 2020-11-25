Blooming beauties

FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of (above, from left) an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel (below) for that Instagram shot
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380 (above), a castle and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel for that Instagram shot. The garden, which is believed to be the world's largest flower garden, opened to visitors from Nov 1.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of (above, from left) an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel (below) for that Instagram shot
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle (above) and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel for that Instagram shot. The garden, which is believed to be the world's largest flower garden, opened to visitors from Nov 1.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of (above, from left) an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel (below) for that Instagram shot
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle and cartoon characters (above) - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel for that Instagram shot. The garden, which is believed to be the world's largest flower garden, opened to visitors from Nov 1.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of (above, from left) an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel (below) for that Instagram shot
FLOWER POWER: Floral structures - such as of an Emirates Airlines Airbus A380, a castle and cartoon characters - are among the star displays at the Dubai Miracle Garden. There is even a flower tunnel (above) for that Instagram shot. The garden, which is believed to be the world's largest flower garden, opened to visitors from Nov 1.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 25, 2020, with the headline 'Blooming beauties'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 