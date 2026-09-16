Blackpink’s Lisa’s apology over racial slur reignites debate

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Blackpink’s Lisa attends the red carpet for Always Lalisa at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on Sept 11.

SEOUL – Blackpink’s Lisa has apologised for using a racial slur against black people in leaked footage from her trainee years, saying she did not understand its meaning at the time – an explanation that has reignited debate online over how much cultural and linguistic context should factor into accountability.

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, where her documentary Always Lalisa premiered on Sept 11, the Thai singer addressed footage showing her rapping along to songs containing the slur when she was a trainee at YG Entertainment.

“I really have to apologise,” said Lisa. “To be honest, I’m Thai, and I grew up in Thailand. There isn’t any education for that, so at the time, I didn’t know.”

She added that she has since educated herself about the term and would never use it again.

The footage surfaced online in March 2025 after being leaked from Blackpink’s pre-debut years by an individual described in the documentary as the “YG Leaker”. According to Variety, the same individual also made death threats against Lisa for the footage.

Lisa’s explanation, which went public on Sept 14, has since drawn reactions online. Some fans argued that Lisa’s background growing up outside the United States should be taken into account when judging the incident.

“People have to realise that not the rest of the world learns about American history,” one user wrote on X. “People should explain to these artists why the term is offensive instead of tearing them all into pieces on the spot.”

Another user wrote, “As an Asian throughout primary school and high school, I was never aware of the existence of the N-word until I got more active on the internet.”

A user who grew up in Thailand similarly wrote that “you wouldn’t know about the N-word” unless someone was exposed to online discussions about it.

However, others argued that Lisa’s role as Blackpink’s rapper, coupled with K-pop’s growing presence in the US market, gave her a greater responsibility to understand the cultural history of hip-hop, a genre rooted in black American culture.

“The least one can do if they’re profiting off black culture is learn the history,” wrote the user.

Another user dismissed her explanation more bluntly.

“‘English isn’t my first language’ – this excuse works every time.”

The disagreement between fans reflects a broader debate that has repeatedly surfaced around K-pop’s use of black American music and culture.

Hip-hop and R&B have long influenced K-pop, while controversies involving language, hairstyles and imagery associated with black culture have periodically raised questions over cultural awareness and responsibility among artists working in an increasingly global industry.

Lisa moved from Thailand to Korea at 14 after joining YG Entertainment and spent around five years as a trainee before debuting with Blackpink in 2016.

Her career has since expanded further into the US market. After establishing her own company, Lloud, and signing with RCA Records for solo activities, Lisa released her first full-length solo album, Alter Ego, performed at Coachella and made her acting debut in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Always Lalisa, which chronicles Lisa’s transition into a more independent phase of her career, hits theaters on Oct 12. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK